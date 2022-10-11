ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, KY

KFVS12

Distillery to invest $26M in Fulton Co., Ky.; create 54 jobs

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A distillery announced it will increase its operation by investing millions of dollars in Fulton County. According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, Jackson Purchase Distillery, LLC, a startup bourbon producer, is expected to invest nearly $26 million in the county and create 54 full-time jobs.
radionwtn.com

Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
KFVS12

Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville

Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous.
KFVS12

Graves County: Field fire near KY 408 has been extinguished

(KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says the field fire near KY 408 has been extinguished and there is no longer an imminent danger to residences. While the fire today is believed to be a result of farm equipment, the Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public of KRS 149.400 declaring Oct. 1 through Dec. 15 as a fire hazard season and establishing a statewide burn ban between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
KFVS12

Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County

Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous.
KFVS12

Two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky. sends 4 people to hospital

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Oct. 13, resulting in 4 hospitalizations, including 2 juveniles. The sheriff’s office says this was on US 45 North at Hickory Road at approximately 5:17 p.m. According to a release from Graves County,...
Dresden Enterprise

Tank Farm at National Tobacco Plant Approved

The Dresden Planning Commission met on Thursday, September 29th at the Dresden Civic Center to discuss a site plan for a project that involves installing chemical storage tanks on property owned by National Tobacco (Turning Point Branch). The plant is located at 201 West North Street inside the Old Kellwood...
newsleaderonline.com

‘Shovel’s project’ combines education and ice cream

A local utility company is offering a chance at sweet treats while spreading a message of safety. In its second year, the West Tennessee Public Utility District’s Shovels for Ice Cream Program invites community members to find miniature shovels marked with 811 scattered throughout the town in exchange for a free scoop of ice cream.
kbsi23.com

Graves County Sheriff Hayden on fentanyl trafficking investigation

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Last Monday morning, Graves County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones of Mayfield on drug trafficking charges. This arrest led to three additional arrests in connection to an overdose that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Graves County.
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Sought After Assault Of Two Women

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Paris man who took off after barricading himself inside a home where he had assaulted two women. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said Billy Spencer, age 56, is considered armed and dangerous and...
thunderboltradio.com

Martin PD Investigator Scott Diehl graduates TBI State Academy

Martin Police Department Investigator Scott Diehl recently graduated from the TBI State Academy. The TBI State Academy was created as a professional and prestigious training ground for Tennessee law enforcement officers who long for the opportunity to expand their education and training in the criminal justice field. The TBI State...
kbsi23.com

Storm chances Saturday evening (10/14/22)

Friday saw temperatures in the upper 70s, a bit warmer than normal thanks to stronger wind gusts out of the southwest and clear skies. Winds have been especially strong the past couple days, gusting upwards of 35 miles per hour, but we will be calming down as we transition into the weekend.
radionwtn.com

Illegal Campsite Yields Drugs, Weapon Arrests

Mayfield, Ky.–A couple who was living in a tent without permission are being held in the Graves County Jail on a long list of charges, including trespassing, firearms and drug possession. On Thursday, October 13, at approximately 1 PM, Deputy Larry Jones and Detective Sergeant Snapper Seaton of the...
