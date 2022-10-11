ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Pharmhouse Wellness hosting pumpkin drive through Oct. 19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan cannabis grower Pharmhouse Wellness wants to make sure every child has a pumpkin to decorate this Halloween. From now until Oct. 19, you can help their mission by stopping by Pharmhouse Wellness or Muskegon-based cannabis grower Michigrown for their pumpkin drive. More than...
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Society
City
Kentwood, MI
Kentwood, MI
Society
K102.5

Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022

Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Martin Luther King
13 ON YOUR SIDE

City of Grand Rapids giving away 2,000 logs of firewood to help reduce waste

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we enter the season of giving, Grand Rapids is hoping their new initiative can also help reduce city waste. The City of Grand Rapids will be giving way 2,000 logs for firewood this November as part of the Forestry Division’s new Urban Wood Utilization Program. The initiative uses trees that have fallen or been removed due to damage or disease.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#City Hall#The Pantry#Charity#The Little Free Pantry
grmag.com

City announces trick-or-treating hours

As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Charities
WOOD

Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy