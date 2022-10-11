Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Kent District Library hosting 'Lost Water Bottles of Summertime' exhibit at Caledonia branch
CALEDONIA, Mich. — Fall may have arrived, but the Kent District Library announced that it's hosting the unique "Lost Water Bottles of Summertime" exhibit at their Caledonia Township branch. Usually, there is a different display planned out by library patrons each month but for October, they were coming up...
Twin sisters recognized for community service throughout Kent Co.
Two well-known West Michigan women were recognized Wednesday for their work within the Kent County community.
Pharmhouse Wellness hosting pumpkin drive through Oct. 19
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan cannabis grower Pharmhouse Wellness wants to make sure every child has a pumpkin to decorate this Halloween. From now until Oct. 19, you can help their mission by stopping by Pharmhouse Wellness or Muskegon-based cannabis grower Michigrown for their pumpkin drive. More than...
'One-stop-shop' community resource fair coming to Muskegon's Hackley Library
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A community resource fair aims to connect those who live in the Muskegon area with a variety of local businesses, organizations and agencies. Muskegon's Hackley Public Library will host the event, which it called a 'one-stop-shop' on Friday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New East Grand Rapids pizza place offers unique spin on American classic
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new pizza place in the East Grand Rapids Gaslight Village offering Mediterranean flavors. The owner of Pera Pizzeria is 27-year-old Guney Tosun. He was born in Turkey and came to the U.S. at the age of 3. His uncle is the owner...
Hispanic Center of Western MI hosting last mobile mammography clinic for women
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's 13 Friends for Life Day -- the time to remind you and your friends to know her normal. That includes everything from a self breast exam to scheduling a yearly mammogram. Local health officials want to encourage Hispanic women to really know their normal...
Coats that transform into sleeping bags aim to help homeless in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — On this World Homeless Day, a new resource for those experiencing homelessness along the lakeshore materialized in the form of dozens of special coats, donated to the Muskegon Rescue Mission. The effort owes its existence to a partnership between the DTE Foundation, the non-profit that produced...
Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022
Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
City of Grand Rapids giving away 2,000 logs of firewood to help reduce waste
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we enter the season of giving, Grand Rapids is hoping their new initiative can also help reduce city waste. The City of Grand Rapids will be giving way 2,000 logs for firewood this November as part of the Forestry Division’s new Urban Wood Utilization Program. The initiative uses trees that have fallen or been removed due to damage or disease.
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
Montcalm County man dyes hair and beard after raising money to honor heroes
TRUFANT, Mich. — Imagine walking down the beverage aisle at Meijer or Walmart in search of your favorite pop and coming across a man with more color in his hair and his beard than there is in a rainbow. On Saturday, Oct. 8 that man was Doug Pickel. He's...
'YOU MATTER' | Greenville nutrition staff uses bananas to encourage kids
GREENVILLE, Michigan — Inside the kitchen at Baldwin Heights Elementary School, Chelsea Kiste is on the job. It’s mid-afternoon, so the kids at school have already been fed. But there’s still plenty of planning to do, especially if she wants to top a recent gesture that melted hearts in the Greenville Public Schools district.
grmag.com
City announces trick-or-treating hours
As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
Looking for lumber? GR giving away free logs
There is no limit to how much wood a person can take. The logs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
WOOD
Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
'Standing up against censorship': West Michigan libraries push back against book bans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A recent report from PEN America found there’s been an increase in books bans in schools. It says more than 1,600 book title were banned during the 2021-22 school year. Public libraries are also being targeted. Book challenges and bans have happened right here...
Chick-fil-A to replace Golden Corral in Grand Rapids area
KENT COUNTY, MI — After closing for good earlier this week, the Golden Corral building in Walker is set to be demolished and turned into a Chick-fil-A. The Golden Corral, at 3461 Alpine Ave., was the last of the buffet chain’s West Michigan location. The 2-acre lot will...
Are You Looking for The Perfect Animal to Rescue? Nuthatch is the Answer
Zoey from the Humane Society of West Michigan was on Wet Nose Wednesday this morning, a part of Andy in the Morning, and she introduced us to Nutchatch the cat. As she said, this fall weather has us all looking to snuggle up, and honestly, Nuthatch here is the purrr-fect partner for it!
