CNET

Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick

TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
France 24

Netflix to debut subscription with ads

Basic with Ads subscriptions will be priced at $6.99 in the United States, three dollars less than a basic option without ads, Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters said in a briefing. "The timing is great because we really are at this pivotal moment in the entertainment industry and evolution...
Reed Hastings
Rolling Stone

Get Popular Streaming Services from $2.99 With This Prime Video Deal

Just in time for fall, Amazon has launched a number of new offers on its Prime Video Channels page, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services and download movies using your Amazon account — for cheap. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $4.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but right now, you can get a subscription to the horror channel Screambox for just $2.99 a month plus week-long free trials to Paramount+, Showtime, EPIX and AMC with no commitment. Buy Screambox Subscripton $2.99 Like Shudder (AMC’s horror movie streaming...
CNET

Streaming Services in October: You May Want to Cancel These

What's on your streaming watchlist this month? October might get you into Halloween-themed TV shows and movies for the season, but you don't have to watch horror movies to be entertained. Netflix brings arrivals like The Watcher and two disturbing Jeffrey Dahmer series this fall, but that may not entice...
IndieWire

Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions

A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
Tampa Bay Times

Cable vs. streaming: Does cutting the cord still save money?

For years, budgeting gurus and technology experts alike have encouraged households across America to cut the cord on cable TV. Switching to streaming content was an easy way to deflate a bloated cable bill. But recent rises in subscription prices for streaming services have us wondering. Can you still save...
CNET

Netflix Ads: Everything to Know

Netflix has a cheaper tier with advertising coming. Netflix, the world's biggest subscription video service, grew into a behemoth partly thanks to its strategy of making its shows and movies available in ad-free binges. At a time when commercial-packed traditional TV dominated, Netflix pitched itself as the alternative that wouldn't break the flow of your programming with advertising, nor would it make you wait week to week for your next episode. Building itself into a giant by being the contrarian, Netflix spent years dismissing the notion of advertising on its service.
techunwrapped.com

It’s not on Netflix or HBO, where can I watch a series or movie online?

With an increasing number of streaming platforms available and not only is it more complicated to pay for each and every one of them, but it is also very difficult to know where are they the current or past series that we want to see. Fortunately, this problem has a very simple solution as we show you below.
Deadline

Netflix Reveals Ad-Supported Tier Launch Date And Pricing, Which Undercuts Disney

Netflix is undercutting Disney+ on price by a dollar a month as it prepares for a landmark expansion into advertising-supported streaming. The company said its new subscription tier, Basic with Ads, will cost $6.99 a month and will launch November 3 in the U.S., more than a month before Disney’s December 8 rollout of the ad-supported version of Disney+. Canada and Mexico will get the new plan November 1 and two days later it will go live in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and the UK, with Spain following on November 10. In the U.S., the entry-level...
