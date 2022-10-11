Read full article on original website
Rockford mayor needs help designing holiday card
Rockford's mayor needs the community's help to design his annual holiday card.
Former Rockford officer Eric Thurmond dies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond has died at 29. Thurmond was living in Nashville, Tennesee. The Davidson County Coroner confirmed his death. A cause of death is pending. Thurmond became a visible figure within the Rockford Police Department as part of the ROCK House program, started in 2017, which placed […]
School officials also named in Rockford body-slamming lawsuit
In addition to a Rockford Police resource officer, two Auburn High School assistant principals and a hall monitor are also accused in a federal lawsuit of violating the civil rights of a 14-year-old when he was body-slammed in 2021 at the school.
Rockford Police get funds to increase traffic safety enforcement
The Rockford Police Department has been awarded a state grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts.
Flinn Middle holds first 'Human Library' project
Flinn Middle School participated in the International Human Library Project which allowed the 8th grade students to tell narratives of their own lives and the lives of others.
Suburban Chicago Amazon workers walkout and rally
Amazon employees called for a safer work environment and better pay during a walkout and rally at a warehouse in Joliet.
Auburn High School officials named in suit after student body-slammed by officer
A federal lawsuit alleging that a Rockford resource officer violated an Auburn High School freshman's civil rights when he body slammed him in 2021 also accuses two assistant principals and a hall monitor of misconduct.
Rockford residents can now get free Narcan
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with the health department to address opioid overdoses in the community.
Illinois drivers hit more deer than 46 other states
According to research done by State Farm, Illinois ranks fourth in the nation for animal-collision claims.
Illinois celebrates 'Manufacturing Month' with statewide bus tour
The "Makers on the Move" bus tour made a stop in Rockford Tuesday morning, highlighting Ingersoll Machine Tools as part of "Manufacturing Month."
Airline tickets up 20% this holiday season
Those planning to travel somewhere for the holidays should get ready to pay more.
Feds award $1M funding to Rockford's anti-domestic violence strategy
A pair of federal grants will help the City of Rockford in its fight against domestic violence.
Injuries reported in crash at Auburn and Huffman in Rockford
Rockford Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard.
Rockford residents call for action after officer body slams Auburn student
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public School District is facing a federal civil rights lawsuit. It comes more than a year after an Auburn High School student was taken down to the ground by a school resource officer. Security camera footage has now been released, and several community members called for action at Tuesday’s […]
Close election expected for Illinois' 17th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – One of the closest congressional races in Illinois appears to be for the 17th district. The district, which was held by U.S. Rep. Cherri Bustos before she announced she wasn't seeking another term, was redrawn by Democrats in what some say was a blatant case of gerrymandering, but the move may backfire.
Rockford officer accused of civil rights violation for body slamming Auburn student
CHICAGO (WTVO) — A Chicago attorney filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Rockford Public Schools and the city of Rockford Tuesday, accusing a school resource officer of misconduct. Filed by Chicago attorney Al Hofeld Jr., the suit alleges that Officer Bradley Lauer caused a 14-year-old Auburn High School student permanent brain damage on Sept. 21, […]
Rockford mayor, alderman respond to recent rash of gun violence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford officials say a recent string of shooting incidents has set the city back in its efforts to reduce violent crime. “After several months of lower levels of violence, we had a very violent weekend,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said in response to seven shootings that occurred in the city between last Saturday […]
20 Things to Know About Rockford’s New Radio Personality
It's been way too long my friends, but it's good to be back in Rockford to spend the afternoons with you. If we've never met, my name is Johnny Vincent and I will be keeping you company from 3-7 pm on weekday afternoons during the Ride Home on the legendary Q 98.5, Rockford's #1 for New Country.
Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old
Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month.
Bailey running mate joins Rockford protesters at planned abortion clinic
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stephanie Trussell, running for Lt. Governor alongside Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, joined pro-life protesters outside a proposed Auburn Street abortion clinic on Monday. The Rockford Family Initiative organized the “Keep Rockford Pro-Life” event outside the proposed clinic, at 611 Auburn Street. The clinic is owned by Milwaukee-based Dr. Dennis Christensen, […]
