Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com

Rockford mayor needs help designing holiday card

Rockford's mayor needs the community's help to design his annual holiday card.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Former Rockford officer Eric Thurmond dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond has died at 29. Thurmond was living in Nashville, Tennesee. The Davidson County Coroner confirmed his death. A cause of death is pending. Thurmond became a visible figure within the Rockford Police Department as part of the ROCK House program, started in 2017, which placed […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

School officials also named in Rockford body-slamming lawsuit

In addition to a Rockford Police resource officer, two Auburn High School assistant principals and a hall monitor are also accused in a federal lawsuit of violating the civil rights of a 14-year-old when he was body-slammed in 2021 at the school.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford Police get funds to increase traffic safety enforcement

The Rockford Police Department has been awarded a state grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Flinn Middle holds first 'Human Library' project

Flinn Middle School participated in the International Human Library Project which allowed the 8th grade students to tell narratives of their own lives and the lives of others.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Suburban Chicago Amazon workers walkout and rally

Amazon employees called for a safer work environment and better pay during a walkout and rally at a warehouse in Joliet.
JOLIET, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford residents can now get free Narcan

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with the health department to address opioid overdoses in the community.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois drivers hit more deer than 46 other states

According to research done by State Farm, Illinois ranks fourth in the nation for animal-collision claims.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois celebrates 'Manufacturing Month' with statewide bus tour

The "Makers on the Move" bus tour made a stop in Rockford Tuesday morning, highlighting Ingersoll Machine Tools as part of "Manufacturing Month."
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Airline tickets up 20% this holiday season

Those planning to travel somewhere for the holidays should get ready to pay more.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Feds award $1M funding to Rockford's anti-domestic violence strategy

A pair of federal grants will help the City of Rockford in its fight against domestic violence.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Injuries reported in crash at Auburn and Huffman in Rockford

Rockford Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford officer accused of civil rights violation for body slamming Auburn student

CHICAGO (WTVO) — A Chicago attorney filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Rockford Public Schools and the city of Rockford Tuesday, accusing a school resource officer of misconduct. Filed by Chicago attorney Al Hofeld Jr., the suit alleges that Officer Bradley Lauer caused a 14-year-old Auburn High School student permanent brain damage on Sept. 21, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

20 Things to Know About Rockford’s New Radio Personality

It's been way too long my friends, but it's good to be back in Rockford to spend the afternoons with you. If we've never met, my name is Johnny Vincent and I will be keeping you company from 3-7 pm on weekday afternoons during the Ride Home on the legendary Q 98.5, Rockford's #1 for New Country.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old

Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Bailey running mate joins Rockford protesters at planned abortion clinic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stephanie Trussell, running for Lt. Governor alongside Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, joined pro-life protesters outside a proposed Auburn Street abortion clinic on Monday. The Rockford Family Initiative organized the “Keep Rockford Pro-Life” event outside the proposed clinic, at 611 Auburn Street. The clinic is owned by Milwaukee-based Dr. Dennis Christensen, […]
ROCKFORD, IL

