Meredith, NH

laconiadailysun.com

A transformation of 19th Century Northern New England farms and towns

PLYMOUTH — How many places in the greater Plymouth area used to be farms? Was your home or a favorite spot located on one of them? Using Plymouth as the focus, the Wednesday, Oct. 19, Plymouth Historical Society program will explore the changes small northern New England farming towns faced in the nineteenth century as many people moved west to new farm lands or south to the mills.
PLYMOUTH, NH
City
laconiadailysun.com

Girl Scouts honored for earning highest awards

THETFORD, Vermont — A group of Girl Scouts were recognized for their outstanding work to make the world a better place by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at the council’s Young Women of Distinction ceremony on Sept. 11. Appearing in person for the honors ceremony...
THETFORD, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Rep. Richard Littlefield: Hate has no place in our community

In light of the recent happenings in Laconia with hateful imagery scrawled onto picnic tables throughout the city, and the abhorrent letter sent to Clifton West Jr. that is circulating on Twitter right now, I want to take this time as a community-centered leader to share my feelings. There is...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Colonial adds second performance of 'Menopause The Musical'

LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia has added a second performance of "Menopause The Musical" on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. Menopause The Musical continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes “HOT” through 20 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

No injuries in Center Harbor house fire on Tuesday

CENTER HARBOR — A fire heavily damaged a Center Harbor home Tuesday afternoon. The fire department was notified at 12:16 p.m. that a house on Center Harbor Neck Road in the area of Anton Road was on fire. The first firefighters arrived on the scene six minutes later and immediately summoned personnel and firefighter apparatus from several area departments, Fire Chief Tyler Driscoll said.
CENTER HARBOR, NH
Politics
Elections
laconiadailysun.com

Frank A Maguire III, 66

LACONIA — It is with great sorrow that the Maguire family shares the passing of Francis Anthony Maguire III (Frankie), 66, of Woodwinds Hill Drive in Laconia. He passed away at Concord Hospital — Concord, on Friday, October 7, 2022, after battling a long-term illness. He passed with his loving family by his side.
LACONIA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Woman Clocked at 127 MPH on I-95 in New Hampshire

A Maine woman was clocked at 127 mph on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning by a State Police trooper in North Hampton and Greenland. A New Hampshire State Police trooper on patrol saw a 2015 BMW 5-Series speeding north around 2:55 p.m., and estimated its speed to be 118 mph. Before driver Hayley Lawrence, 18, of Eliot stopped her speeding, she allegedly reached 127 mph.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

The Business & Industry Association will be presenting its annual BIA Forum on Workforce Housing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford. The program includes a panel discussion on the state’s housing crisis and the initiatives that are currently underway to address it as well as new programs and resources that could be considered in the next legislative session to increase the New Hampshire’s housing stock.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify 18-year-old who fell to his death while climbing in New Hampshire

WEARE, N.H. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing at a dam in New Hampshire over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen near the Everett Dam in Weare on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. learned the victim was not equipped with climbing gear or safety equipment, according to the Weare Police Department.
WEARE, NH

