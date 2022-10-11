Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Janet Metcalf: Bristol voters have the choice to protect liberties, freedoms
John Sellers wrote in a letter to the editor on Feb. 3, “Vote for those who love life and will protect our liberties and freedoms.” I agree this is a good compass to use in electing our representatives.
laconiadailysun.com
A transformation of 19th Century Northern New England farms and towns
PLYMOUTH — How many places in the greater Plymouth area used to be farms? Was your home or a favorite spot located on one of them? Using Plymouth as the focus, the Wednesday, Oct. 19, Plymouth Historical Society program will explore the changes small northern New England farming towns faced in the nineteenth century as many people moved west to new farm lands or south to the mills.
A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
laconiadailysun.com
Robert Dilloff: Thankful for quick response, skilled treatment at local hospital
A recent sudden and serious illness necessitated calling 911 for an emergency ambulance to Concord Hospital-Laconia. The service provided by the Laconia Fire Department EMTs was impressive. They arrived within minutes and transported me to the ER with great skill.
laconiadailysun.com
Girl Scouts honored for earning highest awards
THETFORD, Vermont — A group of Girl Scouts were recognized for their outstanding work to make the world a better place by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at the council’s Young Women of Distinction ceremony on Sept. 11. Appearing in person for the honors ceremony...
laconiadailysun.com
‘Person of interest’ in the unsolved double homicide of Steve and Wendy Reid taken into custody
A 26-year-old homeless man considered a person of interest in the unsolved Concord double homicide of Steve and Wendy Reid was arrested in South Burlington, Vermont, on Wednesday on an unrelated warrant out of Utah, authorities announced Thursday. The Reids had gone for a walk from their nearby apartment in...
laconiadailysun.com
Rep. Richard Littlefield: Hate has no place in our community
In light of the recent happenings in Laconia with hateful imagery scrawled onto picnic tables throughout the city, and the abhorrent letter sent to Clifton West Jr. that is circulating on Twitter right now, I want to take this time as a community-centered leader to share my feelings. There is...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man training for ultramarathon rescued by Fish and Game officers on Mount Isolation Trail
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — An ultramarathoner is recovering after being rescued by New Hampshire Fish and Game officers near Sargent's Purchase. The 24-year-old from Intervale hurt his hip during a training trail run on a 40-mile route Sunday, officials said. He began the run at 8:30 a.m., they said.
WCVB
'Person of interest' in unsolved April homicide in New Hampshire arrested in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. — A man described as a person of interest in the unsolved homicide of a New Hampshire couple earlier this year was taken into custody in Vermont on Wednesday, officials said. Logan Clegg, 26, was wanted on a 2021 warrant issued in Utah when he was spotted...
WMTW
Fall foliage brings bumper-to-bumper traffic, crush of visitors to New England
Fall time activities were in full swing in New England over the weekend. Like every year, the fall foliage is drawing people from all over the world into New Hampshire. The annual pilgrimage to see the awesome autumn colors is proving so popular this year that some people say they're getting stuck in leaf-peeping traffic jams.
laconiadailysun.com
Colonial adds second performance of 'Menopause The Musical'
LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia has added a second performance of "Menopause The Musical" on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. Menopause The Musical continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes “HOT” through 20 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide.
laconiadailysun.com
No injuries in Center Harbor house fire on Tuesday
CENTER HARBOR — A fire heavily damaged a Center Harbor home Tuesday afternoon. The fire department was notified at 12:16 p.m. that a house on Center Harbor Neck Road in the area of Anton Road was on fire. The first firefighters arrived on the scene six minutes later and immediately summoned personnel and firefighter apparatus from several area departments, Fire Chief Tyler Driscoll said.
This Event-Filled Pumpkin Festival in New Hampshire Will Get You in the Fall Spirit
Holy smokes. Laconia, New Hampshire, might have the most Halloween activities and events in all of New England. Now, the actual event is the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 AM - 7 PM. Just because the event is listed as one day, doesn't mean...
Eerie, Abandoned New Hampshire Naval Prison Once Dubbed the ‘Alcatraz of the East’
Just across the Piscataqua River and Prescott Park sits the eerie abandoned Portsmouth Naval Prison. The towering structure is castle-like in its architecture and has been vacant for over 45 years, according to boston.com. It's so desolate that locals might not think to notice its presence at this point, as...
New Hampshire Contestant on Tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Saved a Life 9 Years Ago
It's always cool to see a local person make it on a national game show, right? You may want to make sure you're free tonight (Tuesday, October 11) at 7:30, because New England will be represented on the next episode of Jeopardy! airing on ABC. Mike Elliott from Derry, New...
laconiadailysun.com
Frank A Maguire III, 66
LACONIA — It is with great sorrow that the Maguire family shares the passing of Francis Anthony Maguire III (Frankie), 66, of Woodwinds Hill Drive in Laconia. He passed away at Concord Hospital — Concord, on Friday, October 7, 2022, after battling a long-term illness. He passed with his loving family by his side.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Maine Woman Clocked at 127 MPH on I-95 in New Hampshire
A Maine woman was clocked at 127 mph on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning by a State Police trooper in North Hampton and Greenland. A New Hampshire State Police trooper on patrol saw a 2015 BMW 5-Series speeding north around 2:55 p.m., and estimated its speed to be 118 mph. Before driver Hayley Lawrence, 18, of Eliot stopped her speeding, she allegedly reached 127 mph.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The Business & Industry Association will be presenting its annual BIA Forum on Workforce Housing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford. The program includes a panel discussion on the state’s housing crisis and the initiatives that are currently underway to address it as well as new programs and resources that could be considered in the next legislative session to increase the New Hampshire’s housing stock.
Police identify 18-year-old who fell to his death while climbing in New Hampshire
WEARE, N.H. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing at a dam in New Hampshire over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen near the Everett Dam in Weare on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. learned the victim was not equipped with climbing gear or safety equipment, according to the Weare Police Department.
