ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 2

This dude
3d ago

He needs some serious help! I don’t even feel sorry for him anymore, just because he’s a “celebrity “ doesn’t mean he can say hateful things about people!

Reply
2
Related
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
POTUS
Benzinga

Trump Asked Aides About Ghislaine Maxwell Mentioning His Name: 'She Say Anything About Me?'

Former President Donald Trump once asked his aides if Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, had brought up his name after her arrest. According to a book by the New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, in July 2020, during an Oval Office meeting, Trump asked his advisers … "You see that article in the [New York] Post today that mentioned me?"
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jill Filipovic
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kanye
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Black People#Republicans#Fox News
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy