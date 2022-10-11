It’s About Time: U.K. TV Leaders Will Make Commitments to Deaf, Disabled and Neurodivergent Talent in Groundbreaking Showcase Event

Read full article on original website
ITV And Disney Back Ruth Madeley-Hosted Celebration Of Disabled Talent At BAFTA
Actress Ruth Madeley will co-host a Disney- and ITV-backed performance event at BAFTA in London later this month will aim to tackle the lack of representation and opportunity for deaf, disabled and neurodivergent creatives. Ten performers will feature in About Time!, which has been created as a call to action for broadcasters, commissioners, casting agents, producers, and agents who are central to improving the opportunities for deaf, disabled and neurodivergent creative communities. It is set for Friday, October 28, hosted by Bafta-nominated actor Madeley (Then Barbara Met Alan, Years and Years, Don’t Take My Baby) and Coronation Street actor Cherylee Houston. About Time! has been devised...
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro & Rose Byrne Comedy ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Gets UK Deal
EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has acquired UK and Irish rights to Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne and Robert De Niro road-trip comedy Inappropriate Behavior from Mister Smith Entertainment. The film also stars Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Whoopi Goldberg (Ghost) and William Fitzgerald. Inappropriate Behavior, which is currently in...
Angela Lansbury, star of TV, film and theatre, dies aged 96
Lansbury won an Oscar nomination for her first role in the 1944 film Gaslight, and gained international acclaim as Murder, She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher
West End to dim lights in honour of ‘immensely talented’ Dame Angela Lansbury
London’s West End theatres will dim their lights in memory of “immensely talented” Dame Angela Lansbury, after her death at the age of 96.The Irish-British and American actress, best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote, was a leading light on Broadway and the West End throughout her career.According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before her 97th birthday.As a tribute to her, West End theatres will dim their lights before performances for two minutes at 7pm on Wednesday, the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and...
George Harrison Said It Was Hard Making Films for American Audiences
George Harrison started his production company, HandMade Films, in the late 1970s. However, he didn't enjoy making films for American audiences.
‘Family Matters’ Stars To Reunite For Upcoming Holiday Film
This holiday season, Kellie Shanygne Williams and JoMarie Payton from Family Matters are set to reunite for A Family Matters Christmas. The LaVern Whitt-directed feature centers around three bickering siblings under a newly blended household who gets tapped by the “forgotten Christmas spirit,” Alternis. Each then experiences life in the other’s shoes, but they’re on a race against time to swap back before Christmas.More from VIBE.comJaleel White To Reprise His Role As Steve Urkel In New 'Scooby-Doo'Yes, They're Classics, But Let's Leave The '90s Black Sitcoms Where They WereJaimee Foxworth: 'Family Matters' Cast Member Fumes Over Lack Of Invitation To Reunion Williams,...
Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)
Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
Cyrano review – Virginia Gay shines in this bold, queer reimagining
The story of Cyrano de Bergerac has been told time and time again, from the original 1897 play by French poet Edmond Rostand, through to countless modern adaptations – the literal (2021’s Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage in the lead role) and the loose (the 1996 romcom The Truth About Cats and Dogs; Netflix’s absolute stinker of a 2018 teen comedy Sierra Burgess is a Loser). It’s a timeless tale: self-conscious guy feels as if he’s not good or hot enough for his crush, so he ventriloquises someone else to win her over. A completely normal thing to do – what could possibly go wrong?
theplaylist.net
‘Gangs Of New York’: Miramax Has A TV Series In The Works With Martin Scorsese Attached To Direct The First Two Episodes
Twenty years ago, Martin Scorsese and Miramax released “Gangs Of New York” to solid acclaim and box-office numbers. Most critics thought it fell short of Scorsese’s most triumphant works but praised the film’s densely realized sets and costume design. Still, critics and audiences couldn’t help but think: the 167-minute theatrical cut, and even Scorsese’s 3+ hour workprint of the film, wasn’t enough time to properly tell the Five Points saga.
NewsTimes
Timothy Dalton Cast in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’
He will play Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants. More from Variety. 'Wolf Pack' Series Set for January 2023 Premiere, Paramount+ Shares Teaser...
World Screen News
The Chelsea Detective Renewed by Acorn TV & ZDF
AMC Networks’ Acorn TV and ZDF have ordered a second season of the hit U.K. mystery drama series The Chelsea Detective from Expectation. Returning in 2023, the series sees Adrian Scarborough (Killing Eve, The King’s Speech, 1917) back as Detective Inspector Max Arnold alongside new co-lead Vanessa Emme (Dublin Murders, Three Families) as Detective Sergeant Layla Walsh.
Fifth Season, Formerly Endeavor Content, Promotes TV Chiefs Joe Hipps, Todd Sharp & Prentiss Fraser
Fifth Season has promoted its television bosses. Joe Hipps, Todd Sharp and Prentiss Fraser have been upped by the company formerly known as Endeavor Content. Hipps, who was EVP, Television, has been promoted to President, TV Development and Production. Sharp, who was EVP, Physical Production and Current Programming, becomes President, Production and Current. Fraser, who was EVP, Television Distribution becomes President, Television Distribution. Hipps continues to lead the TV studio’s creative team, which is behind series such as Severance, Tokyo Vice and Nine Perfect Strangers as well as upcoming series such as Chief of War starring Jason Momoa and Lady in the Lake starring Natalie Portman. Sharp continues...
Lenny Henry to receive lifetime achievement award at tonight’s NTAs ceremony
Lenny Henry will receive a lifetime achievement award at this year’s NTAs. This evening (Thursday 13 October), celebrities and fans alike will gather at the SSE Arena, Wembley, for the results of the National Television Awards. Although closing for most categories closes at noon, the highly coveted Special Recognition Award is decided by a panel in advance. This year, the award will go to Henry in honour of his contribution to arts and entertainment since his on-screen debut in the 1970s. At the age of 16, Henry appeared on TV talent show New Faces, which led to his starring...
NewsTimes
How a Horse Molestation Joke Set the Crypto World on Fire
The cryptocurrency scene is the wild west. One day, members of your decentralized finance platform are electing you to serve as CEO. The next, you’re fending off rumors of fraud and jokes about bestiality. This is the embattled position that the chief (or “chef”) of SushiSwap, an exchange and...
Matilda The Musical: Alisha Weir shows off her extraordinary powers as she squares up to Emma Thompson's villainous Miss Trunchbull in new trailer for anticipated movie
The big screen adaptation of Matilda The Musical arrives in cinemas on November 25 and ahead of the anticipated release, a new trailer has been unveiled. Newcomer Alisha Weir stars alongside screen legend Emma Thompson in the movie version of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. The brand new teaser...
‘Heatwave’ Limited Series In Works At HBO Max From Shannon Murphy & Anna Symon
HBO Max is developing Heatwave, a limited series from director Shannon Murphy (Killing Eve), writer Anna Symon (Mrs. Wilson) and Banijay’s Tiger Aspect Productions. Written by Symon, in Heatwave, on a scorching family holiday in Ibiza, a forty-something woman embarks on a reckless affair with her friends’ teenage son. As the temperature rises, long held secrets and buried grievances set fire to both marriages. Both couples must confront the reality of who they once were and who they have now become. Symon and Murphy executive produce and Murphy will direct the first block of the series. Peaky Blinders producer Tiger Aspect executive...
Jason Kim Inks Overall Deal With 20th Television & Onyx Collective
EXCLUSIVE: Barry writer-producer Jason Kim has signed a multi-year overall deal with 20th Television and Onyx Collective, under which he will develop television projects exclusively for both. Kim is embarking on the 20th TV/Onyx deal after spending the bulk of his TV career to date at HBO, working on Girls, Divorce and, most recently, Barry, sharing in the show’s two Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy nominations, a WGA Award win and a PGA Award nomination. His career has taken off beyond TV too, with his new musical KPOP, which he created and wrote the book for, set to make its Broadway debut next month,...
TV Fanatic
Kurt Sutter Drama The Abandons Ordered to Series at Netflix
The creator of Sons of Anarchy has closed a deal to bring a new series to the small screen. According to Variety, Netflix has ordered the series The Abandons, a ten-episode drama set in the Old West. "As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s...
