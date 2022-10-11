ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

5newsonline.com

Springdale nonprofit helps combat domestic violence in the community

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chase Family Foundation started this organization to give back to the community. But, for Susan Chase her reason to give is personal. Chase is not only a survivor of domestic violence but she's also a breast cancer survivor. In 2008, Susan Chase started a nonprofit...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Fort Smith, AR
5newsonline.com

Healthy Living: Baptist Health Provides Answers for Epilepsy Patients

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder and affects people of all ages. These seizures can affect one’s safety and quality of life. Baptist Health-Fort Smith recently opened an inpatient Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU) for patients who experience recurring, unprovoked seizures. Learn more at Baptist-Health.com.
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fire damages former Arsaga’s at the Depot building

A fire broke out early Wednesday at the former Arsaga’s at the Depot coffee shop and restaurant in downtown Fayetteville. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 548 W. Dickson St. at 2:14 a.m., according to city dispatch logs. As of Wednesday morning, yellow fire line tape surrounded the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

ARDOT to break ground on I-49 expansion in Barling

BARLING, Ark. — The first steps of an expansion of Interstate 49 in the River Valley kick off Thursday in Barling. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for 3 p.m. in Barling at the site where ARDOT will expand I-49. The project starts near Highway 22 in Barling, and the...
BARLING, AR
Person
Dolly Parton
THV11

Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
VAN BUREN, AR
5NEWS

Fire Chief: Large fire in Mulberry near Chastain Road

MULBERRY, Ark. — A large fire has been confirmed near Chastain Road and Graphic Road in Mulberry, according to fire chief Jeff Brown. Brown told 5NEWS he has requested assistance from agencies in Mountainburg, Kibler and the Arkansas Forestry Service. "We had three dozers, a skid steer, two planes,”...
MULBERRY, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman; Missing person resources and cases

JOPLIN, Mo. — While researching a missing persons case in our area we went down a rabbit 🕳 hole and thought we’d share some important regional cases. Also we want to share groups we follow for accurate and up-to-date information. Missing person in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stephanie Breton has connections in Joplin, Mo. and Northeast Okla. Woman Missing in Fayetteville, Ark...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Razorback decathlete Ayden Owens-Delerme proud to represent Puerto Rico

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Puerto Rico and pride can be almost synonymous. “If you know a Puerto Rican, they have flags everywhere. They are unbelievably proud to be who they are.”. That includes Razorback decathlete Ayden Owens-Delerme: an NCAA champ, a world championship contender, and equally as important: Puerto Rican.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
CAR AND DRIVER

This $6.7 Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Racetrack

If you've ever had to travel to a racetrack, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own racetrack.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
