5newsonline.com
UA Fort Smith Alumni invites you to its annual 5K family event
The event is set for October 29th benefiting the Alumni Association's Legacy Scholarship program. Daren visits with Josh Simonds about the event and the scholarship.
5newsonline.com
Outdoor education program at Fort Smith school takes students beyond the classroom
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Preparing children for adulthood requires so much more than reading and writing. The Future School of Fort Smith offers an outdoor education program that takes students beyond the classroom. "So it’s taking traditional classroom learning and it’s putting it into the real world," said Brett...
5newsonline.com
Springdale nonprofit helps combat domestic violence in the community
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chase Family Foundation started this organization to give back to the community. But, for Susan Chase her reason to give is personal. Chase is not only a survivor of domestic violence but she's also a breast cancer survivor. In 2008, Susan Chase started a nonprofit...
Halloween events in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
Spooky Season has arrived and area residents might be searching for some festivities to get in the Halloween spirit!
5newsonline.com
Healthy Living: Baptist Health Provides Answers for Epilepsy Patients
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder and affects people of all ages. These seizures can affect one’s safety and quality of life. Baptist Health-Fort Smith recently opened an inpatient Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU) for patients who experience recurring, unprovoked seizures. Learn more at Baptist-Health.com.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fire damages former Arsaga’s at the Depot building
A fire broke out early Wednesday at the former Arsaga’s at the Depot coffee shop and restaurant in downtown Fayetteville. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 548 W. Dickson St. at 2:14 a.m., according to city dispatch logs. As of Wednesday morning, yellow fire line tape surrounded the...
KHBS
ARDOT to break ground on I-49 expansion in Barling
BARLING, Ark. — The first steps of an expansion of Interstate 49 in the River Valley kick off Thursday in Barling. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for 3 p.m. in Barling at the site where ARDOT will expand I-49. The project starts near Highway 22 in Barling, and the...
12-year-old missing in Fort Smith
Mattie Webb was last seen around Central Mall wearing a pink tank top, black jacket and blue jeans.
Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
Fire Chief: Large fire in Mulberry near Chastain Road
MULBERRY, Ark. — A large fire has been confirmed near Chastain Road and Graphic Road in Mulberry, according to fire chief Jeff Brown. Brown told 5NEWS he has requested assistance from agencies in Mountainburg, Kibler and the Arkansas Forestry Service. "We had three dozers, a skid steer, two planes,”...
Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman; Missing person resources and cases
JOPLIN, Mo. — While researching a missing persons case in our area we went down a rabbit 🕳 hole and thought we’d share some important regional cases. Also we want to share groups we follow for accurate and up-to-date information. Missing person in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stephanie Breton has connections in Joplin, Mo. and Northeast Okla. Woman Missing in Fayetteville, Ark...
UPDATE: Large fire near Mulberry now out
Multiple agencies fight a large fire in the Chastain Road and Graphic Road area near Mulberry on October 11.
Future Interstate 49 to break ground in Barling
The Arkansas Department of Transportation will soon begin construction on a future Interstate 49 between Barling and Alma.
5newsonline.com
Razorback decathlete Ayden Owens-Delerme proud to represent Puerto Rico
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Puerto Rico and pride can be almost synonymous. “If you know a Puerto Rican, they have flags everywhere. They are unbelievably proud to be who they are.”. That includes Razorback decathlete Ayden Owens-Delerme: an NCAA champ, a world championship contender, and equally as important: Puerto Rican.
Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
This $6.7 Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Racetrack
If you've ever had to travel to a racetrack, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own racetrack.
Crews respond to large Fayetteville house fire near MLK Blvd.
Emergency crews responded to a large house fire near the Walmart Supercenter on MLK Blvd. in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon.
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Farmington family finds tarantula outside home during migration season
FARMINGTON, Arkansas — October brings all sorts of creepy creatures out into the streets, and here in Northwest Arkansas that includes some with eight legs. Lori Gold says her family was enjoying the day outside their Farmington home when they came across something out of the ordinary. " [My]...
Mayor Scott speaks on Tyson job loss
A week after Tyson Fresh Meats announces more than 500 local jobs will move to the company's home base in Arkansas, another plea for the meat giant to reconsider its plans.
