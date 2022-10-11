Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Janet Metcalf: Bristol voters have the choice to protect liberties, freedoms
John Sellers wrote in a letter to the editor on Feb. 3, “Vote for those who love life and will protect our liberties and freedoms.” I agree this is a good compass to use in electing our representatives.
laconiadailysun.com
Rep. Richard Littlefield: Hate has no place in our community
In light of the recent happenings in Laconia with hateful imagery scrawled onto picnic tables throughout the city, and the abhorrent letter sent to Clifton West Jr. that is circulating on Twitter right now, I want to take this time as a community-centered leader to share my feelings. There is...
laconiadailysun.com
Girl Scouts honored for earning highest awards
THETFORD, Vermont — A group of Girl Scouts were recognized for their outstanding work to make the world a better place by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at the council’s Young Women of Distinction ceremony on Sept. 11. Appearing in person for the honors ceremony...
laconiadailysun.com
Robert Dilloff: Thankful for quick response, skilled treatment at local hospital
A recent sudden and serious illness necessitated calling 911 for an emergency ambulance to Concord Hospital-Laconia. The service provided by the Laconia Fire Department EMTs was impressive. They arrived within minutes and transported me to the ER with great skill.
laconiadailysun.com
Frank A Maguire III, 66
LACONIA — It is with great sorrow that the Maguire family shares the passing of Francis Anthony Maguire III (Frankie), 66, of Woodwinds Hill Drive in Laconia. He passed away at Concord Hospital — Concord, on Friday, October 7, 2022, after battling a long-term illness. He passed with his loving family by his side.
laconiadailysun.com
Colonial adds second performance of 'Menopause The Musical'
LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia has added a second performance of "Menopause The Musical" on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. Menopause The Musical continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes “HOT” through 20 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide.
laconiadailysun.com
Linda Tate
ANDOVER — Linda McLaughlin Tate was born in Laconia, and raised in Lakeport by John and Charlotte McLaughlin. Linda attended Keene Teachers College (1959-1963) where she met Michael F. Tate, her husband of 59 years. Linda and Mike raised their three children in Londonderry. A well-known regional antiques dealer,...
laconiadailysun.com
Nickole L. Lyon, 49
PLYMOUTH — Nickole Lee Lyon, 49, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly at home in Holderness, on September 23, 2022. Born September 1, 1973, in Plymouth, to Stuart G. Lyon and Melissa Sanborn, Nickole or “Nicky” as she was fondly referred to by both family and friends, was a graduate of Plymouth High School. After high school, she worked at Ames department store in Plymouth with her favorite person, grandmother, Beulah J. Lyon. Nicky then moved on to working at Rochester Shoe Tree in Ashland for many years before turning more recently to operating her own housekeeping service specializing in short term rentals.
laconiadailysun.com
Sarah M. Brown, 79
BELMONT — Sarah Maria Brown, 79, of Durrell Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 7, 2022. Sally, as she was known to many, was born on January 5, 1943, in North Conway, the daughter of the late Austin and Violet (Hulet) Savary.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 77 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday. Three people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
‘Person of interest’ in the unsolved double homicide of Steve and Wendy Reid taken into custody
A 26-year-old homeless man considered a person of interest in the unsolved Concord double homicide of Steve and Wendy Reid was arrested in South Burlington, Vermont, on Wednesday on an unrelated warrant out of Utah, authorities announced Thursday. The Reids had gone for a walk from their nearby apartment in...
laconiadailysun.com
Karyn Gattermann: Electric vehicles are not the environmental boon they're advertised as
Fast facts: The average distance on a charge for electric vehicle is 250 miles (about 3.75 hours at 70 miles per hour). Average time to recharge the battery is 8 to 10 hours. Distance from Laconia to Orlando, Florida, is approximately 1,365 miles. It would take almost 6 charges to reach Orlando (Disney World) from Laconia. Today, Google Maps estimates this trip in a gas-powered vehicle can be done in 22 hours (driving straight through).
laconiadailysun.com
Marcus H. Lackey, 92
LACONIA — On Monday, October 3, 2022, Marcus Hughes Lackey, passed away at the age of 92, at Ledgeview Nursing Home part of Taylor community in Laconia, surrounded by his loving wife and three children. Born to Ellen McClure (Hughes) Lackey and James Quinn Lackey Jr., he was their second son and the first child to be born in the newly completed Riverview Hospital, Louisa, Kentucky. His mother Ellen was a high school English teacher, and father “Junior” was Postmaster for Louisa and Commander of the Kentucky Department of the American Legion. Mark’s father died when Mark was just 4-years-old.
laconiadailysun.com
No injuries in Center Harbor house fire on Tuesday
CENTER HARBOR — A fire heavily damaged a Center Harbor home Tuesday afternoon. The fire department was notified at 12:16 p.m. that a house on Center Harbor Neck Road in the area of Anton Road was on fire. The first firefighters arrived on the scene six minutes later and immediately summoned personnel and firefighter apparatus from several area departments, Fire Chief Tyler Driscoll said.
laconiadailysun.com
laconiadailysun.com
State School development plan to be unveiled next week
LACONIA — A plan for redeveloping the Laconia School School property is scheduled to be unveiled next Wednesday here in the city. Details will be given at a public presentation on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. The open meeting will be held at Laconia Middle School, if possible, in order to accommodate the anticipated large turnout, Mayor Andrew Hosmer said.
laconiadailysun.com
Missing teens found safe in Northfield
NORTHFIELD — Haelie Paquette and Bailee Habbershaw are back home safely after being found Tuesday in Northfield. Paquette and Habbershaw, both 16, were reported missing Thursday after leaving Winnisquam Regional High School around 1 p.m. during a pep rally.
laconiadailysun.com
LRCC is cooking up culinary creations at new student-run restaurant
LACONIA — Culinary students at Lakes Region Community College will sharpen their skills and aim to please the tastebuds of their patrons at the Community Table, a new on-campus restaurant. Students will gain hands-on experience in food service and restaurant management including hosting, serving, menu creation, and made-from-scratch cooking to further prepare them with job-ready skills in their chosen profession. The Community Table opens to the community for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays beginning Oct. 13.
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 152 service calls from 11 a.m. on Oct. 3 through 11 a.m. on Monday. Seven people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Latest study points to renovation of downtown parking garage
LACONIA — There is enough on- and off-street parking in the downtown area, with and without the parking garage, according to the findings of a parking study presented to the Laconia City Council at its Tuesday meeting. As demand for parking grows, however, the structure’s 215 spaces could be...
