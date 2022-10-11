LACONIA — On Monday, October 3, 2022, Marcus Hughes Lackey, passed away at the age of 92, at Ledgeview Nursing Home part of Taylor community in Laconia, surrounded by his loving wife and three children. Born to Ellen McClure (Hughes) Lackey and James Quinn Lackey Jr., he was their second son and the first child to be born in the newly completed Riverview Hospital, Louisa, Kentucky. His mother Ellen was a high school English teacher, and father “Junior” was Postmaster for Louisa and Commander of the Kentucky Department of the American Legion. Mark’s father died when Mark was just 4-years-old.

LACONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO