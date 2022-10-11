ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump appeals judge’s dismissal of his sprawling lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and ex-FBI officials over Russia probe

By Kara Scannell
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 702

Zach Whaley
1d ago

the simple fact that tRump has been named in over four thousand lawsuits,both as a plaintiff and defendant is a telling fact. not to mention ongoing criminal investigations, hatch act, and emollient violations which will never be addressed. Its time to throw any book at this American embarrassment and move on!!🤠

Reply(41)
243
Joyously
2d ago

tRumps repeated frivolous lawsuits are simply 1) Way to continue to grift money from his Cult, and 2) Attempts to take the focus off all the criminal investigations against him. All his insane and meaningless claims are nothing more than throwing his tRumper tantrums.

Reply(40)
218
HONKEY TONK MAN.
1d ago

TRUMP IS REALLY Desperate FOR A WIN. HE LIE - CHEATS AND STEALS. HE WILL NEVER WIN ANY POLITICAL POSITIONS AGAIN. THAT'S " RIGHT". JAN. 666 2021 THE REAL AMERICANS PATIROTS GOT THE " RIGHT" WITCHES. TRUMPS TRYING TO TAKE THE FOCUS OFF HIM .THATS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN. 100 - MILLION DEMOCRATS ARE REAL SURE OF THAT. THE FAKE ELECTORS TRUMP. TODAYS NEWS SHOULD HAVE SOME MORE CRIME ON Trump AND GOP. STAY FOCUSED. VOTE ALL RED - REPUBLICANS OUT. 💙💙💙💙💙😇😇😇

Reply(115)
131
Related
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
POTUS
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sparks outrage for saying he used to be a Prince fan ‘in the ‘80s’

Justice Clarence Thomas sparked social media outrage after saying he used to be a Prince fan. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court considered if artist Andy Warhol violated the federal Copyright Act by painting a portrait of the late musician based on the work of a well-known photographer. The justices will have to rule on if Mr Warhol’s changes to the photo created something new and different, The New York Times reported. “The district judge should not assume the role of art critic and seek to ascertain the intent behind or meaning of the works at issue,” Judge Gerard Lynch...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘The goose is cooked’: Why legal experts are now saying there’s enough evidence to charge Trump over Mar-a-Lago docs

Legal experts are growing increasingly certain that Donald Trump will face criminal charges over his stashing of thousands of pages of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago.What erupted into the national conversation with a stunning raid of the president’s home last month is now a bogged-down legal battle between Mr Trump’s lawyers, the Department of Justice and a special master appointed at the request of the former president.But as with many investigations in recent years, the FBI’s probe of Mr Trump has resulted in a steady stream of leaks to the media which have painted a picture of a probe that...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Christopher Steele
Person
Donald Trump
Person
James Comey
Person
Bill Clinton
Salon

“Perfect phone call”: Trump scrambles after Georgia DA floats “prison sentences” in election probe

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis indicated that as her investigation into voter fraud wraps up, she anticipates criminal charges. "The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences," Willis told reporters last week. Donald Trump responded in a formal statement from his political...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Russia#American Politics#2016 Election#Plaintiff#British#Democrats
Newsweek

Why Donald Trump Won't Release Mar-a-Lago Video of FBI Raid

An attorney for Donald Trump said the former president has not released surveillance footage of the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago resort because he "cares too much" about the federal agents. Alina Habba spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday after district judge Aileen Cannon confirmed New York senior district...
POTUS
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot

Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
POTUS
CNN

Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump

One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
KENTUCKY STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy