Chicago, IL

John Mcintosh
1d ago

They waited a year to bust them.Why? So they could catch them with the max! Then they could prosecute them to the max! When will Crooks learn that crime doesn't pay Unless you're the FBI or CIA!!!

saltyhonky
1d ago

The Hamads must have been the ring leaders since their bond was 1 million each, don't bother posting bond boys come January 1st they will let you out only a few months

Swmike79
1d ago

none of them look like they can make bond. if they do post bond make sure it wasn't from the proceeds from their illegal activity.

fox32chicago.com

Chicago tenant arrested after landlord found dismembered in freezer

CHICAGO - A woman on Chicago’s North Side noticed her landlord was missing, and her call to police led to a string of terrifying discoveries. Francis Walker had lived in a white frame house in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue for decades, sometimes renting out extra rooms to female tenants. Police believe it was one of those tenants who killed the 63-year-old and cut her body into pieces.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Check washing in Chicago mailboxes

Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment

CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say

A yearlong investigation resulted in eight arrests on Thursday, Oct. 6, in what police call a “sophisticated criminal enterprise” centering on stolen retail items. The stolen items — primarily over-the-counter medications and infant products (baby formula, diapers) — reportedly were packaged and sold to distributors in California and New York who reintroduced them to the […] The post Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man asleep in car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while he was asleep in a car on Chicago's South Side early Thursday. The 37-year-old victim told police he was asleep in the passenger seat of a car in the 8700 block of South King Drive when someone opened fire around 4:15 a.m. The...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 22, fatally shot during home invasion in South Shore

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot during a home invasion in the city’s South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place. According to police, a witness said the man was in an apartment when a male offender entered through […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

More good news: Woman pepper-sprays two armed robbers in Lincoln Park

Some would-be robbers appear to be picking some challenging targets on Chicago’s North Side. A victim pulled a knife on two robbers during a mugging early Tuesday. Then, late Tuesday night, a woman pepper-sprayed two robbers during another robbery in the same neighborhood, according to Chicago police. And, as...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
