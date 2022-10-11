Read full article on original website
John Mcintosh
1d ago
They waited a year to bust them.Why? So they could catch them with the max! Then they could prosecute them to the max! When will Crooks learn that crime doesn't pay Unless you're the FBI or CIA!!!
Reply(2)
15
saltyhonky
1d ago
The Hamads must have been the ring leaders since their bond was 1 million each, don't bother posting bond boys come January 1st they will let you out only a few months
Reply
6
Swmike79
1d ago
none of them look like they can make bond. if they do post bond make sure it wasn't from the proceeds from their illegal activity.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Police in wealthy Chicago suburb take down $7.5M theft ring allegedly stealing and reselling retail items
Wilmette police have taken down a Chicago-area theft ring accused of stealing $7.5 million worth of goods and reselling them. Eight suspects were arrested.
5 Chicago area residents busted for taking part in $7M, nationwide criminal enterprise
Those arrested are accused of taking part in a scheme to steal merchandise, even certain medications from Chicago area stores, sell those goods to others who suspects, who then would resell them, oftentimes to people in different states.
Bail denied for Chicago woman accused of dismembering landlord
Bail was denied for a Chicago woman accused of killing, dismembering and stuffing her landlord's body parts in the freezer of a North Side boarding home.
Man hit by off-duty Chicago police officer on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lakeview: source
A man is in the hospital after being hit on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night. The driver of the vehicle was an off-duty CPD officer, according to a source.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
New details released after Chicago woman charged with dismembering her landlord
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged Wednesday with murdering her landlord, apparently using "large butcher knives" to dismember her body before putting the body parts in a freezer, police said Wednesday night. Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, tenants in a home in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago tenant arrested after landlord found dismembered in freezer
CHICAGO - A woman on Chicago’s North Side noticed her landlord was missing, and her call to police led to a string of terrifying discoveries. Francis Walker had lived in a white frame house in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue for decades, sometimes renting out extra rooms to female tenants. Police believe it was one of those tenants who killed the 63-year-old and cut her body into pieces.
wgnradio.com
Check washing in Chicago mailboxes
Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
More than 10,000 guns recovered off Chicago's streets in 2022: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police have crossed the 10,000 gun milestone in their effort to remove illegal firearms off city streets. "For the year, officers have recovered 10,126 guns. Just for 2022," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown during his weekly crime update. But just how many illegal guns remain on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
fox32chicago.com
Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say
A yearlong investigation resulted in eight arrests on Thursday, Oct. 6, in what police call a “sophisticated criminal enterprise” centering on stolen retail items. The stolen items — primarily over-the-counter medications and infant products (baby formula, diapers) — reportedly were packaged and sold to distributors in California and New York who reintroduced them to the […] The post Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say appeared first on The Record.
Dog Seen Punched And Thrown In Lincoln Park Video Is Euthanized, Source Says
LINCOLN PARK — A 6-year-old pitbull mix whose owner was seen on video punching and throwing him in Lincoln Park was euthanized over the weekend, though the reasons for putting down the dog were not immediately clear, according to a source. Zeus was euthanized due to his “state of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man asleep in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot while he was asleep in a car on Chicago's South Side early Thursday. The 37-year-old victim told police he was asleep in the passenger seat of a car in the 8700 block of South King Drive when someone opened fire around 4:15 a.m. The...
Chicago postal workers attacked by serial armed robber: Criminals know there are 'no consequences'
Chicago mayoral candidate Raymond Lopez and Alderman Anthony Napolitano respond to reports of a serial armed robber attacking mail carriers in the Windy City.
3 teens charged for carjacking woman at gunpoint in Chatham
Police said all three suspects are 17-years old. Two are girls. One is a boy. Police said the three allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 25-year old woman on 87th Street in the Chatham neighborhood.
cwbchicago.com
Theft, robbery, ID theft, and fake mail carriers are just part of a postal service “riddled with fraud”
“Basically, the entire U.S. Postal Service is riddled with fraud.”. That’s what a law enforcement source told us in December 2020 after a string of people were accused of clearing out banks of Chicago apartment building mailboxes by using stolen and counterfeit postal service master keys. The source said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man, 22, fatally shot during home invasion in South Shore
CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot during a home invasion in the city’s South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place. According to police, a witness said the man was in an apartment when a male offender entered through […]
theeastcountygazette.com
On Chicago’s Southwest Side, Three Suspects Shoot Fire on a Guy After a Dispute
CHICAGO – On Monday night, a man was shot during an altercation on the Southwest Side of Chicago. At around 10:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Cullerton, a 28-year-old man was shot and died during an altercation with three individuals. The guy was shot in the left...
cwbchicago.com
More good news: Woman pepper-sprays two armed robbers in Lincoln Park
Some would-be robbers appear to be picking some challenging targets on Chicago’s North Side. A victim pulled a knife on two robbers during a mugging early Tuesday. Then, late Tuesday night, a woman pepper-sprayed two robbers during another robbery in the same neighborhood, according to Chicago police. And, as...
'They are traumatized': Armed robber targeting Chicago postal carriers for master keys, police warn
It's become a frightening pattern: mail delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 44