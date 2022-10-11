ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
104.1 WIKY

Meta unveils its much-hyped Quest Pro mixed reality headset at Meta Connect 2022

(Reuters) – Meta Platforms unveiled its Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset on Tuesday, marking a milestone for Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s break into the higher-end market for extended reality computing devices. The new headset, unveiled at Meta’s annual Connect conference, will hit shelves on Oct 25...
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Why Meta's virtual-reality avatars are finally getting legs

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Why is it so hard to build a metaverse avatar — a visual representation of ourselves in the digital world — that walks on two legs? “I think everyone has been waiting for this,” said a cartoonish digital version of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, unveiling his new avatar legs and jumping up and down at a virtual-reality event Tuesday. “But seriously, legs are hard. Which is why other virtual reality systems don’t have them either.” Early avatar models introduced by Meta, as well as Microsoft, have been ridiculed for appearing as legless, waist-up bodies floating around their virtual worlds. That’s in part because tech companies have been eager to show off their progress in building out virtual-reality environments while still working on the technical challenges of making avatars more human-like and realistic. Meta renamed itself from Facebook last year in hopes of jumpstarting its corporate transformation into a provider of metaverse experiences for work and play.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Headset#Mixed Reality
TechCrunch

Elon Musk buying Twitter after all, the ‘next Mark Zuckerberg’ and fare thee well, Stadia

Want it in your inbox? Get it here. Stadia’s death: Devin opined on the recent Stadia shutdown, saying the shocking demise of the gaming service was the fault of one entity alone: Google. He writes: “No one trusts Google. It has exhibited such poor understanding of what people want, need and will pay for that at this point, people are wary of investing in even its more popular products.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
nftgators.com

Meta’s Journey to Innovation: Zuckerberg’s Big Bet on the Metaverse

Meta has attempted to create potential rivals to Substack and Clubhouse but recently shut them down. The company also recently announced it would be removing Instagram’s Shops tab, which was meant to transform Meta into Amazon’s competitor. Zuckerberg has been betting big on the metaverse, which could help...
INTERNET
PC Magazine

AI Image Creator DALL-E 2 Comes to Microsoft Software, Including Bing

DALL-E 2, an AI program that can create stunning images from a mere text input, is coming to Microsoft products, including the Bing search engine. The company is adding DALL-E 2 access to streamline digital art creation for consumers who lack the skills to produce professional and unique images. With...
SOFTWARE
CNN

The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022

The best Wi-Fi routers are easy to use and distribute a strong Wi-Fi signal throughout your home, making sure everyone has the best wireless connection from whatever device they use.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy