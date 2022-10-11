Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
I’ve tried Mark Zuckerberg’s new Meta Quest Pro VR face-tracking headset – it left me shocked
MARK Zuckerberg has unveiled a brand new virtual reality headset that can track your eyes and face. The high-end Meta Quest Pro is the latest set of VR goggles to come out of Facebook's parent company – and I've already tried it. For months, we've been hearing about a...
Everyone's making the same joke about Mark Zuckerberg's new VR avatar
Despite Meta's best efforts to make the metaverse cool, the whole thing still feels a little clunky. It doesn't help that the company's visuals have thus far have had a certain PS1 quality to them – and while this week's updates look a little better, they're still getting somewhat roasted by the internet.
Will it sell? Facebook owner Meta introduces $1,500 VR headset￼
Facebook parent Meta unveiled a high-end virtual reality headset Tuesday with the hope that people will soon be using it to work and play in the still-elusive place called the “metaverse."
Mark Zuckerberg urged Meta staff to have virtual meetings when many of them didn't have VR headsets, report says
Meta employees rushed to buy VR headsets and set them up before managers realized, a source told The New York Times.
Facebook Parent's Bug-Riddled 'Horizon Worlds' Metaverse App Shunned By Its Own Development Team
Meta Platforms Inc's META “Horizon Worlds” Metaverse application isn’t reportedly getting much love from the company’s employees. What Happened: Meta's vice president of Metaverse, Vishal Shah, said in an internal memo, dated Sept. 15, that people working on building the app are not using it a lot, reported The Verge.
Meta unveils its much-hyped Quest Pro mixed reality headset at Meta Connect 2022
(Reuters) – Meta Platforms unveiled its Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset on Tuesday, marking a milestone for Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s break into the higher-end market for extended reality computing devices. The new headset, unveiled at Meta’s annual Connect conference, will hit shelves on Oct 25...
Why Meta's virtual-reality avatars are finally getting legs
MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Why is it so hard to build a metaverse avatar — a visual representation of ourselves in the digital world — that walks on two legs? “I think everyone has been waiting for this,” said a cartoonish digital version of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, unveiling his new avatar legs and jumping up and down at a virtual-reality event Tuesday. “But seriously, legs are hard. Which is why other virtual reality systems don’t have them either.” Early avatar models introduced by Meta, as well as Microsoft, have been ridiculed for appearing as legless, waist-up bodies floating around their virtual worlds. That’s in part because tech companies have been eager to show off their progress in building out virtual-reality environments while still working on the technical challenges of making avatars more human-like and realistic. Meta renamed itself from Facebook last year in hopes of jumpstarting its corporate transformation into a provider of metaverse experiences for work and play.
The internet is mocking Meta for announcing its 'probably most requested feature': legs
From toe to tip, that's a Zuck.
Elon Musk buying Twitter after all, the ‘next Mark Zuckerberg’ and fare thee well, Stadia
Want it in your inbox? Get it here. Stadia’s death: Devin opined on the recent Stadia shutdown, saying the shocking demise of the gaming service was the fault of one entity alone: Google. He writes: “No one trusts Google. It has exhibited such poor understanding of what people want, need and will pay for that at this point, people are wary of investing in even its more popular products.”
Zuckerberg Takes Veiled Potshot At Apple After Launching Meta's VR Headset: 'Plausible They Want To Hinder Us'
Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted at the fact that he sees Apple Inc. AAPL as his company’s competitor in the “metaverse,” or virtual and augmented reality. What Happened: On Tuesday, Meta launched the latest VR device, Meta Quest Pro. It is the first headset...
Mark Zuckerberg sets expectations for his new $1,500 metaverse gadget at rock bottom
Mark Zuckerberg said there will soon be a "trough of disillusionment" around metaverse technology. His comments set extremely low expectations for Meta's new $1,500 VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro. Meanwhile, investors are focused on Meta's core business, which faces some of its biggest challenges to date. 's new $1,500...
Opinion: Mark Zuckerberg’s massive bet on virtual reality is about to meet actual reality, and it won’t be pretty
Mark Zuckerberg is focusing on company customers with Meta Platforms Inc.’s pricey new virtual-reality headset, however even when the Meta Quest Pro did attraction to distant employees, the timing couldn’t be worse. In a keynote handle at Meta’s. META,. -0.73%. annual developer convention Tuesday, Zuckerberg unveiled the...
Meta’s Journey to Innovation: Zuckerberg’s Big Bet on the Metaverse
Meta has attempted to create potential rivals to Substack and Clubhouse but recently shut them down. The company also recently announced it would be removing Instagram’s Shops tab, which was meant to transform Meta into Amazon’s competitor. Zuckerberg has been betting big on the metaverse, which could help...
