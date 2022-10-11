ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

James Cross
1d ago

Maybe the truth is going to come out about Nancy and her collusion with the January 6 attackers (not Trump supporters) or maybe they’re going to release the video footage Nancy so conveniently is refusing to release ? Or maybe they’re going to release the sworn testimony of the sergeant at arms who was recently killed mysteriously??

Believersrejoice Rejoice
1d ago

Why are we still doing this? Oh I forgot to aid the division I am so done with this hearing and now it's going to flood the news with a surprise witness. You convinced those who weren't sure, like me. You strengthen those who support Trump like them so Dems do something or drop it. I'm Independent and feel there is much more we need to be dealing with. And please understand this is not to dismiss the lives that were lost and those that suffered that day and for life.

Tropical Dave
1d ago

Are they finally gonna tell us why Nancy turned down the reserve units offered by Trump to bolster security?

POLITICO

Mark your calendars: The Jan. 6 select committee has set its expected final hearing for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. No live witnesses are expected.

Panel lawmakers shifted the date from last week because of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Florida. Rescheduled: The Jan. 6 select committee scheduled what is expected to be its final hearing for Thursday, Oct. 13 at 1:00 p.m. The hearing had been set to take place last week, but panel lawmakers shifted the date because of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Florida.
