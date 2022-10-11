Read full article on original website
Slain Florida mother Cassie Carli's cause, manner of death ruled 'undetermined' 6 months later
The cause and manner of Cassie Carli's death remain "undetermined" despite the Florida mother being found dead more than six months ago, officials confirmed.
Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon: Mom now 'main focus' of investigation, police search for child's remains
Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is now the "main focus" of the investigation into the boy's disappearance and death, police said.
DeSantis reacts to Parkland shooter life sentence: ‘You deserve the death penalty’
Florida Gov. DeSantis said Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves the death penalty and not a life sentence for his "utter disregard for humanity."
Judge Jeanine Pirro: Criminals are 'emboldened' to kill police
Judge Jeanine speaks on violence against police in the aftermath of two cops being killed in Bristol, Connecticut on "The Five."
Ohio incel wanted to kill women he had been 'deprived' of and fantasized about 'having': manifesto
Ohio 'incel' Tres Genco wrote in his 2019 manifesto that he wanted to kill women he fantasized about 'having' but had been 'deprived' of. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
Police: More than 40 FBI agents searching for missing Georgia toddler
More than 40 FBI agents and personnel are participating in the search for 20-month-old Quinton Simon who has been missing for almost a week, authorities in Georgia said.
Florida collectibles dealer connected to Gaetz probe sentenced to 15 months
Ellicott was one of several men, including Gaetz, listed on a December 2020 federal grand jury subpoena.
NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
Kiely Rodni update: California coroner rules out 'foul play' in missing teen's drowning death
Kiely Rodni's death was accidental, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said Thursday, weeks after her body was found underwater in a California reservoir.
Ron DeSantis expands early voting, mail-in access for counties struck by Hurricane Ian
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded early voting and access to mail-in ballots for the counties most affected by Hurricane Ian. Early voting will now begin Oct. 24.
Texas troopers apprehend 15 illegal immigrants seen on video fleeing work truck
More than a dozen illegal immigrants were arrested last week after they crossed the border and later fled from Texas authorities while in a work truck.
Mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon pictured for first time since boy’s disappearance
Leilani Simon, the mother of a missing Georgia 1-year-old, was photographed outside her home Wednesday, one week after she reported Quinton Simon missing.
ACLU, legal groups suing Biden admin for denying legal representation to detained migrants
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against ICE Thursday alleging that detained migrants have been denied legal representation.
Michigan teen allegedly runs out of gas in stolen Mustang during police chase, jumps off bridge
A 14-year-old jumped off a bridge after a Mustang he had allegedly stolen ran out of gas during a police chase on Wednesday evening in southwest Detroit.
Virginia state lawmaker to introduce bill making it a crime for parents not to affirm their LGBT child
A Virginia state delegate said she will introduce a bill that would make it a crime for a parent not to affirm their child's sexual orientation or gender identity.
Parents sound off as PA school district nixes Halloween costume parades for kids
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, U.S. military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
Arizona Border Patrol agents seize 2,100 fentanyl pills hidden inside tamales: official
Arizona Border Patrol agents seized 2,100 fentanyl pills that were hidden inside tamales and stored in an ice cooler, officials said.
Records spark new questions about Florida law and $12 million pool of money set aside to move ‘unauthorized aliens’
Planning the flights that transported 48 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard began months before two chartered jets landed in Massachusetts in September.
Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found after 'nightmare' disappearance with 'many unknowns': parents
The parents of a Colorado teen whom Boulder police found after she went missing say there are "many unknowns" about the case, which is "far from over."
Medical experts reject Florida surgeon general’s Covid-19 vaccine guidance
Ladapo said during a Tuesday night interview that he stands by his recommendation.
