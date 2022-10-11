ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Punter Reportedly Stuck In London Due To Passport Issues

By Mitchell Forde
 2 days ago

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants returned from London with a win but without their punter.

Punter Jamie Gillan has not yet returned to the U.S. following the Giants' Week 5 win over the Green Pay Packers.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that Gillan is working through some "passport issues" before he can return to New York.

The Giants are preparing for the possibility of being without Gillan when they face the Baltimore Ravens this week.

"Giants P Jamie Gillan remains in London following the trip over the weekend as he works through some passport issues, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. 'The Scottish Hammer' is expected to fly back to the U.S. on Thursday, though the team will work out punters just in case." -- Mike Garafolo

Gillan, nicknamed "The Scottish Hammer," is a native of Scotland. He came to the United States to punt for Arkansas-Pine Bluff and is now in his fourth NFL season and first with the Giants.

Garafolo reported that the Giants were aware of the potential passport issue with Gillan prior to their trip to London. Gillan is currently the only punter on the team's active roster, but it could sign a replacement with little trouble if need be.

Gillan is averaging 51 yards per punt this season, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

#Nfl Network#Punters#Usa Today Sports#American Football#The New York Giants#The Green Pay Packers
