Get things done wherever you go when you have the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 on your side. Impressively, it provides up to 18 hours of battery life. Not only that, but it also offers fast charging: up to 9 hours of battery life after 30 minutes. More powerful than its predecessor, it operates on the 12th-generation Intel i5 and i7 processors. Furthermore, available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, it comes in all the same colors as the previous generation—along with a new Sage hue. With Thunderbolt 4 ports for added connectivity, it uses the Windows 11 operating system with more accessibility features. Enjoy added collaboration abilities for working remotely. And you can select form 8 GB, 16 GB, or 32 GB of RAM. With 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB removable SSD options, this laptop also boasts Dolby Atmos audio and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO