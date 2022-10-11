Read full article on original website
ZDNet
A surprising number of PCs can't upgrade to Windows 11. Here's why
Just over 40% of all enterprise workstations won't make the upgrade to Windows 11 due to Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements, according to new research from IT asset management firm Lansweeper. Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021 and released Windows 11 22H2 on September 20, but many organisations haven't got...
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
hypebeast.com
Here Are the New PCs Microsoft Announced at Its Surface Event Today
Following up from their Silicon Valley rivals Apple, Google and Meta’s own recent announcements, Microsoft held their Fall Event 2022 today and continued to show that the first half of the season isn’t just for fashion weeks, but also a time for big tech to let us know what they’ve been cooking. Billed as a Surface event — Microsoft’s flagship range of touchscreen devices — the Washington-based brand announced three new PCs, a range of new accessories, and some software.
Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes
In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
Microsoft Audio Dock Is Coming For Your Shady Laptop Mic
Microsoft's fall hardware launch schedule isn't all about modest iterative PC upgrades. Case in point? The company has a new speaker for remote workers.
Gizmodo
Microsoft Reveals Three New Surface Computers, Including One That Costs $4,300
Microsoft is still making Surface PCs! The company held a short virtual event earlier today to introduce two new models to its lineup, plus a few new software updates coming down the pipeline, including one with DALL-E integration. For hardware, the Surface Studio 2+ is the big kicker today, as...
ZDNet
Google is trying to solve the software supply chain security problem
Building software is challenging work that takes a range of different tools, libraries and other components referred to as the 'software supply chain'. Any weak link in that supply chain can lead to cyber breaches with major consequences -- such as the 2020 SolarWinds breach that targeted a wide range of entities, including parts of the US government.
Ars Technica
Windows 95 went the extra mile to ensure compatibility of SimCity, other games
It's still possible to learn a lot of interesting things about old operating systems. Sometimes those things were documented, or at least hinted at, in blog posts that miraculously still exist. One such quirk showed up recently when someone noticed how Microsoft made sure that SimCity and other popular apps worked on Windows 95.
ZDNet
Microsoft rebrands and updates its unified Office app, now the Microsoft 365 app
Microsoft will be updating its unified Office app, unsurprisingly going with the "Microsoft 365" branding, starting in November 2022. But the company hoping to do more than just change the name of the app, which works across mobile devices, the Web and Windows. Officials are counting on the rebranded Microsoft 365 app to help Microsoft demonstrate how different good oldWord, Excel, PowerPoint and other Office apps have come in recent years.
ZDNet
Microsoft takes aim (again) at creators with its new 'Designer' app
A couple of months ago, word (and images) of a new Microsoft Designer app leaked to the web. During its Fall Surface event on October 12, Microsoft officially introduced Microsoft Designer, its new graphic-design app, as well as its "Create" website and coming Image Creator tool. The company also took the wraps off three new Surface PCs and two new accessories during the event.
ZDNet
Microsoft moves forward with Edge Workspaces browser-based collaboration feature
Microsoft is continuing to add collaboration features not just to Teams, but also its Outlook mail and Edge browser products. At its Ignite 2022 conference kick-off on October 12, officials talked about a new collaboration feature, known as Edge Workspaces, coming to some future version of browser. Edge Workspaces --...
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 arrives with Thunderbolt 4 ports and up to 18 hours of battery life
Get things done wherever you go when you have the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 on your side. Impressively, it provides up to 18 hours of battery life. Not only that, but it also offers fast charging: up to 9 hours of battery life after 30 minutes. More powerful than its predecessor, it operates on the 12th-generation Intel i5 and i7 processors. Furthermore, available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, it comes in all the same colors as the previous generation—along with a new Sage hue. With Thunderbolt 4 ports for added connectivity, it uses the Windows 11 operating system with more accessibility features. Enjoy added collaboration abilities for working remotely. And you can select form 8 GB, 16 GB, or 32 GB of RAM. With 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB removable SSD options, this laptop also boasts Dolby Atmos audio and Intel Iris Xe graphics.
ZDNet
Want a Surface? Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 is $460 off for October Prime Day
As Hannah Montana once said, "you get the best of both worlds." That statement couldn't be more evident than it is with this Microsoft Surface Pro 8. This Microsoft Surface doubles as both a laptop and tablet with a kickstand, detachable keyboard, and a smart pen to solidify its spot as one of the best laptops on the market.
makeuseof.com
Everything New From the October 2022 Microsoft Event
Microsoft just concluded its October 2022 event, where it celebrated ten years of Microsoft Surface while launching its latest hardware and software offerings. The company is releasing a new laptop, tablet, and PC, plus new apps. As such, let's dive into what's new from Microsoft. Surface Laptop 5. The Surface...
ZDNet
Microsoft readies a new Teams Premium add-on with more AI, security features
Microsoft plans to introduce in December 2022 in preview a new "Teams Premium" add-on with more personalization, AI functionality and security features built-in. The company also announced on October 12, the first day of its Ignite 2022 conference, that its promised Teams Mesh avatars are now available in private preview.
ZDNet
Microsoft's competitor to Notion, its Loop app, is now in private preview
A year ago at its Ignite 2021 conference, Microsoft announced plans to build a standalone Loop application. The Loop app, a head-to-head competitor with the Notion collaboration app, is in private preview as of this week, officials said on October 12. Microsoft officials describe the Loop app as being designated...
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Addresses Zero-Days, but Exchange Server Exploit Chain Remains Unpatched
For its October Patch Tuesday update, Microsoft addressed a critical security vulnerability in its Azure cloud service, carrying a rare 10-out-of-10 rating on the CVSS vulnerability-severity scale. The tech giant also patched two “important”-rated zero-day bugs, one of which is being actively exploited in the wild; and further, there may...
The Oculus Quest is getting Windows 11 and Microsoft Office
Remote work tools have evolved substantially since 2020, and the latest versions of Microsoft's Office, Windows, Teams, and Azure include support for the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro.
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
ZDNet
Microsoft: iCloud Photos, Apple TV and Apple Music are coming to Windows 11
Microsoft seemingly has come to some kind of partnership agreement with Apple and is bringing support for iCloud Photos to the Windows 11 Photos app. Microsoft also announced on October 12 that the Apple Music and Apple TV apps available in the Microsoft Store at some point in 2023. "Excited...
