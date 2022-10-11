KC Broadway season to kick off next month with Aretha Franklin tribute

The Broadway season in Kansas City will kick off in November with the North American debut of "R.E.S.P.E.C.T.," a tribute to music legend Aretha Franklin.

PNC Broadway in Kansas City announced the show's Kauffman Center premiere in a Tuesday afternoon release. Attendees can experience the magic of Franklin's most-loved classics Nov. 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. The set will be led by New York native Trejah Bostic, as she delivers hits such as "Natural Woman" and "Chain of Fools" alongside the band.

Tickets can be purchased online at broadwayinkc.com, kauffmancenter.org, or by visiting the Kauffman Center Box Office.

The season will also bring popular shows — like "Hamilton" and "Annie" — to Kansas City venues, as well as local debuts of Tony-winning "Hadestown" and Shakespeare comedy "Six." The show list will conclude with "Disney's Aladdin" in June.

Broadway Schedule

"R.E.S.P.E.C.T," Nov. 15-16, Kauffman Music Center. The show is powerful concert experience honoring timeless musician Aretha Franklin.

"Pretty Woman," Dec. 6-11, Kauffman Music Center. When a Hollywood prostitute is picked up by a renowned businessman, romance, adventure and self-discovery ensue.

"Hadestown," Jan. 17-22, Kansas City Music Hall. After the young, beautiful Eurydice unintentionally sells her soul to Hades, her lover, Orpheus, will do whatever it takes to get her back.

"My Fair Lady,” Feb. 7-12, Kauffman Music Center. Phonetics professor Henry Higgins sets out to reform Cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle in order that she might become what society deems a "fair lady."

"Six," Feb. 18-March 5, Kansas City Music Hall. Shakespeare gets an infusion of pop with this inventive retelling of "Henry VIII," following the lives of his six wives.

"Hamilton," March 21-April 2, Kansas City Music Hall. History comes a live as Alexander Hamilton takes center stage in the hip-hop version of the American Revolution.

"Annie," April 18-23, Kauffman Music Center. A lovable orphan named Annie hopes to finally find a loving home after years of waiting for her parents to return.

"Les Miserables," May 2-7, Kansas City Music Hall. An ex-convict in 19th-century France attempts to reform himself while being hunted down by a relentless police inspector.

"Disney's Aladdin," May 30-June 4, Kansas City Music Hall. A rowdy street urchin has the chance to change his fate after taking discovering a magic lamp.