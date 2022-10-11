ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newport Plain Talk

MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Jul 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Detailed view of a memorial for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the outfield wall at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Skaggs, 27, died at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, July 1, 2019, where he was found unresponsive prior to a game against the Texas Rangers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
theScore

Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain

ATLANTA (AP) — Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was scheduled to start nearly 3 hours late because of rain Wednesday. First pitch had been scheduled for 4:37 p.m. EDT, but it was pushed back as a thick line of storms meandered through the Atlanta area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Cardinals: Cubs not expected to resign Willson Contreras

The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to pursue Willson Contreras this offseason, and it appears the Chicago Cubs won’t be trying to stop them. Yadier Molina’s retirement creates a huge void at catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has already indicated interest in joining the National League Central Champions.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Braves top Phillies; Padres-Dodgers

While the American League takes a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moves forward with a pair of Game 2s of the NLDS on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the San Diego Padres, which is airing on FS1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history

Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
thecomeback.com

Dusty Baker opens up about Justin Verlander’s performance

The Houston Astros won Game 1 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners but it wasn’t due to the pitching of starting pitcher Justin Verlander. The Cy Young ace allowed six runs and had to be pulled in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game. Astros manager Dusty Baker...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup

Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Will start in Game 3

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Thompson will start in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Thompson will take the place of Cody Bellinger in center field after Bellinger struck out four times in the first two games of the NLDS. Thompson will face Blake Snell in Game 3, against whom he is 1-for-5 in his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Exiting lineup in Game 3

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Bellinger won't start Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series matchup with the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The lefty-hitting Bellinger will take a seat in favor of Chris Taylor (neck), who will be entering the lineup in left...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Trey Mancini: Takes seat Thursday

Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Houston's ALDS matchup with Seattle. Mancini went hitless in four Game 1 at-bats, so manager Dusty Baker decided to hold him out Thursday and go with Aledmys Diaz as the designated hitter.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jake Reed: Designated for assignment

Reed was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. After a 2022 season that saw Reed record a 7.02 ERA while bouncing between three different teams, he has now been cast off Baltimore's 40-man roster to make room for Jake Cave. Unless he is claimed by another team, Reed will almost certainly begin 2023 in Triple-A where he had a respectable 3.37 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 21.1 innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Maton: Left off NLDS roster

Maton was not included on the Phillies' NLDS roster, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Maton was part of the team's roster for the NL Wild Card Series but didn't make an appearance. His defensive versatility makes him interesting as a bench option, but the Phillies elected to go with Dalton Guthrie instead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

