Phil Maton, Will Smith left off Astros ALDS roster
Veteran relievers Phil Maton and Will Smith were left off the Astros 26-man ALDS roster, while rookie Hunter Brown made it, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Cardinals: 5 big free agent targets for St. Louis entering offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals fell short of their goals for 2022, but these free agent additions in the offseason could make them true contenders in 2023. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, the St. Louis Cardinals now enter the offseason with many questions surrounding their roster.
Former Phillies All-Star Shane Victorino to throw out first pitch at NLDS Game 3
The Return of the Flyin' Hawaiian: Shane Victorino will throw out the first pitch before Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park!
Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain
ATLANTA (AP) — Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was scheduled to start nearly 3 hours late because of rain Wednesday. First pitch had been scheduled for 4:37 p.m. EDT, but it was pushed back as a thick line of storms meandered through the Atlanta area.
Cardinals: Cubs not expected to resign Willson Contreras
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to pursue Willson Contreras this offseason, and it appears the Chicago Cubs won’t be trying to stop them. Yadier Molina’s retirement creates a huge void at catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has already indicated interest in joining the National League Central Champions.
MLB Division Series top plays: Braves top Phillies; Padres-Dodgers
While the American League takes a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moves forward with a pair of Game 2s of the NLDS on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the San Diego Padres, which is airing on FS1.
How to Watch the Braves vs Phillies MLB NLDS Playoffs Live
The Philadelphia Phillies lead the NLDS 1-0 over the Atlanta Braves after the Phillies secured its spot in the NLDS
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history
Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
Phillies to host first playoff game since 2011, Braves' Brian Snitker downplays 'hostile environment'
Friday afternoon, postseason baseball will return to Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park for the first time since 2011. The Phillies will host Games 3 and 4 of their NLDS matchup with the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, and Game 4 is indeed necessary. Kyle Wright & Co. knotted the series up at a game apiece Wednesday.
MLB Playoffs Game 1: Phillies hang on to defeat Braves, take 1-0 lead in NLDS series
The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011.
Dusty Baker opens up about Justin Verlander’s performance
The Houston Astros won Game 1 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners but it wasn’t due to the pitching of starting pitcher Justin Verlander. The Cy Young ace allowed six runs and had to be pulled in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game. Astros manager Dusty Baker...
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup
Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Will start in Game 3
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Thompson will start in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Thompson will take the place of Cody Bellinger in center field after Bellinger struck out four times in the first two games of the NLDS. Thompson will face Blake Snell in Game 3, against whom he is 1-for-5 in his career.
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Exiting lineup in Game 3
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Bellinger won't start Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series matchup with the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The lefty-hitting Bellinger will take a seat in favor of Chris Taylor (neck), who will be entering the lineup in left...
Astros' Trey Mancini: Takes seat Thursday
Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Houston's ALDS matchup with Seattle. Mancini went hitless in four Game 1 at-bats, so manager Dusty Baker decided to hold him out Thursday and go with Aledmys Diaz as the designated hitter.
Orioles' Jake Reed: Designated for assignment
Reed was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. After a 2022 season that saw Reed record a 7.02 ERA while bouncing between three different teams, he has now been cast off Baltimore's 40-man roster to make room for Jake Cave. Unless he is claimed by another team, Reed will almost certainly begin 2023 in Triple-A where he had a respectable 3.37 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 21.1 innings.
Phillies' Nick Maton: Left off NLDS roster
Maton was not included on the Phillies' NLDS roster, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Maton was part of the team's roster for the NL Wild Card Series but didn't make an appearance. His defensive versatility makes him interesting as a bench option, but the Phillies elected to go with Dalton Guthrie instead.
NLDS Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and predictions
The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves meet Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. ET (FOX). The contest at Truist Park swings the NL East foes into a best-of-5 NL Division Series. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Phillies vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions. Regular-season series: Braves...
