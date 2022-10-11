ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Fire Stick TV Deals for Amazon Prime Day October 2022 ahead of Black Friday

By Amina Khan, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Score the best deals this Amazon Prime Day 2022. Amazon / Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon's October Prime Day 2022 is here! There's no time like the present time to upgrade your TV streaming service with hefty discounts on Fire TV Sticks and Fire TVs. For those who don't know: Fire Sticks are Amazon's signature streaming device, a nifty product that plugs into a television and grants access to all streaming services as well as an Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Can't think of a better Prime Day grab than that? Well, try a new TV, too. We've rounded up the best deals on Fire TVs, including the Pioneer 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $229.99 , $90 off the retail price of $319.99.

Our other favorite deals include this Star Wars Fire TV Stick , which includes a themed remote cover. Get it in time for the holidays for the Star Wars fan in your life.

►Amazon Early Access deals: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon during October Prime Day

Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more

Here are our favorite Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals you can buy right now:

  1. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $19.99 (Save $20 ) : View live camera feeds, check the weather and stream millions of songs.
  2. Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device with Alexa Voice Remote and Dolby Vision for $24.99 (Save $25): Search and launch apps with Alexa, support Dolby Vision on select titles.
  3. Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device Wi-Fi 6 for $34.99 (Save $20) : Amazon's most powerful streaming stick with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.
  4. Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) + Star Wars The Mandalorian Remote cover for $34.98 (Save $24) : If you're a Star Wars fan, don't miss out on this unique deal with a themed remote cover.
  5. Pioneer 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $229.99 (Save $90) : With 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision, this TV deal shouldn't be missed.
  6. Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV for $89.99 (Save $80) : Watch over one million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.
Tech products that have steep discounts this Amazon Prime Day 2022 Amazon

Shop Fire Stick TV Deals at Amazon

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop Fire Stick TV Deals for Amazon Prime Day October 2022 ahead of Black Friday

Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more

Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.With deals dropping until midnight tonight, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo speakers, Ring...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
The Verge

The best deals from Amazon’s fall Prime Day event

The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon is back with another Prime Day for 2022, and we’re here to highlight the deals that are worth your money. The Prime Early Access Sale is happening now through tomorrow, October 12th, and it’s an event that should serve as a good primer for the kinds of deals we might see during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In other words, you might be able to get some — or all — of your holiday shopping done, whether it’s all at Amazon or from one of the many other retailers that are serving up a rush of deals to compete.
SHOPPING
WRAL

Amazon deals: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker only $49.99 (reg. $99.99), Apple AirPods only $89.99 (reg. $159), Echo speakers up to 72% off, Fire TV Sticks for 50% off

Amazon has some great deals right now including the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 (reg. $99.99), JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.95 (40% off), Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $89.99 (reg. $159), an Amazon devices sale with Echo Devices up to 72%, Fire TV Streaming Devices and Fire Tablets up to 50% off, Ring Doorbells up to 60% off, Blink Smart Home Security Cameras up to 54% off, queen size 6-pc. sheet set for only $13.32 (65% off), 4 months of Music Unlimited for free and more!
SHOPPING
#Amazon Fire Tv#Tv Deals#Samsung Tv#Uhd Tv#Electronics Deals#Amazon Reviewed#Fire Tv Sticks#Pioneer#Amazon Early Access
Engadget

The 2021 Apple TV 4K is back on sale for $109

That's a steep $70 off the device's regular price. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The 5 best TV deals in Best Buy rival October Prime Day sale

Best Buy is challenging the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which is also known as the October Prime Day, with Prime Day deals of its own that cover all product categories. If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to buy a new TV for cheap, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday because you can enjoy significant discounts from this Best Buy Prime Day sale. To help you choose, we’ve gathered the five best TV deals that you can avail yourself of right now from the retailer, but you need to act fast if one of them catches your eye as stocks are going quickly.
TV SHOWS
Android Police

Don’t miss 50% off Fire TV sticks before the Prime Early Access Sale ends

Your TV has started to feel sluggish, probably because its hardware and software cannot keep up with all newer apps and services. But instead of throwing your old TV away, you can add a Fire TV Stick to give it a new lease of life. And you’re in luck right now because Amazon is running some excellent deals on all its Fire TV sticks for the Prime Early Access Sale, offering up to 50% off across its 4K and HD dongles.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Roku Streaming Devices Are Discounted Up To 46% in Amazon Prime Day Sale

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. If you're in the market for a streaming stick to plug and play on your TV, the Amazon Prime Day sale is the excuse you needed to buy that new device. Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 is discounted by 46%. It's currently selling for under $27, which is a massive discount considering the $50 retail price. You can plug it in and start start streaming Disney Plus, Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix and more. The Roku remote also lets you control the TV, so you won't be juggling two remotes.
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

637K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
