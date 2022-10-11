Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For HelpAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Stop-Work Orders, Subpoenas Issued to Two Contractors for Violations at Dunellen School Job SiteMorristown MinuteDunellen, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Williamstown ties Vineland - Boys soccer recap
Williamstown and Vineland played to a 1-1 draw in Vineland. John Young scored a game-tying goal for Williamstown (3-7-1) in the second half. Lawrence Hill scored for Vineland (3-6-4) in the opening half, off an assist by Elijah Sarnoff. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
No. 14 Ocean City over Lower Cape May - Field hockey recap
Mia Pancoast scored twice, lifting Ocean City - No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 3-0 victory over Lower Cape May in Ocean City. Julia Neff added a goal and Tricia Nicoletti chipped in with two assists for the Raiders, who are now 8-2-2 on the year.
New Milford over Leonia - Boys soccer recap
Santiago Morales posted two goals and an assist to lead New Milford past Leonia 3-1 in Leonia. Martin Alpar also had a goal with Nicholas Perez and Armon Kiani tallying an assist each. Maximo Calle had four saves in goal. New Milford (10-5) scored all three of its goals in...
Mainland over Pleasantville - Boys soccer recap
Roody Ducasse and Ethan Roovins scored one goal each for Mainland in its 2-1 overtime win over Pleasantville in Linwood. Jeff Thomas made eight saves in the win. Mainland led 1-0 at halftime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Creek overcomes Azille hat trick, defeats Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap
Despite a hat-trick from Lower Cape May’s Devon Azille, balanced scoring allowed Cedar Creek to notch a 4-3 victory over Lower in Lower Township. Josh DiFilippo, Jarion Gomez, Conner Fetzer, and Elias Morale all scored for the Pirates, who are now 4-7-3. Despite the brilliance of Azille, Lower Cape...
Highland over Deptford - Boys soccer recap
Matthew Schilling paced Deptford with two goals in its 3-0 win over Highland in Gloucester. Tommy Newman added one goal in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Egg Harbor edges Hammonton in double overtime - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Biersbach knocked in his second goal of the day in double overtime as Egg Harbor won on the road, 2-1, over Hammonton. Biersbach staked Egg Harbor (12-3) to a 1-0 lead at halftime while Brett Barnes stopped 10 shots to preserve the win. Carter Bailey knotted the score at...
No. 18 Delran over Cinnaminson - Boys soccer recap
Drew Roskos scored twice, lifting Delran - No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-0 victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Willyam Viega and Nikolas Grello also scored for the Bears, who are now 6-3-5 on the season. Gabriel Moura added two assists for the winners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No. 8 Hunterdon Central over Gill St. Bernard’s - Boys soccer recap
Thomas Shreiber and Colin Adams scored goals for Hunterdon Central, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-0 win over Gill St. Bernard’s in Gladstone. Matt Davis assisted on both goals. Hunterdon Central broke a 1-1 tie in the second half. Calan Armitage made five saves in the victory.
Lyndhurst over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Wise netted two goals to lead Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Secuaucs, in Secaucus. Ali Celik added on a goal and two assists for Lyndhurst (6-3-2), while Issac Camilo scored once. Matthew Makar made seven saves in the win. Youcef Abada scored for Secaucus, while Jaden Bradley made...
Seneca over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap
Gabby Miller led with two goals and two assists as Seneca won at home, 4-2, over Cherry Hill East. Maddy Schwartz and Ava Palladino added a goal apiece for Seneca (9-5), which played to a 2-2 tie at halftime. Cherry Hill East is now 6-8. The N.J. High School Sports...
Pennsauken over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Bonilla scored twice, helping lift Pennsauken to a 3-1 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Delran on Thursday afternoon. In winning their second game of the year, the Indians also received a goal from Brandon Dorado to help take a 3-0 lead at half. Holy Cross Prep fell to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Essex County Tournament boys soccer roundup 1st round games, Oct. 13
Joaquin Niehenke buried a second-half penalty kick to push top-seeded and No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, Seton Hall Prep, to a 1-0 win over 16th-seeded Bloomfield, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament, in West Orange. The Pirates (12-2) will face eighth-seeded Montclair Kimberley in the...
Dwight-Morrow over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Gomez scored twice and recorded an assist to lead Dwight-Morrow to a 3-0 win over Bergenfield, in Englewood. Camila Quinchia added on a goal and an assist to the win for Dwight-Morrow (8-5-1), while Sophia Gomez made eight saves to earn the shutout. Bergenfield fell to 6-9. The N.J....
Demarest defeats Ridgewood - Boys soccer recap
Ryan Cohen and Andrew Dunne scored first-half goals to lead Demarest past Ridgewood 2-0 in Ridgewood. Hayden Eig also recorded an assist for Demarest (7-5-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
No. 2 Pingry tops Hopewell Valley - Boys soccer recap
Thomas Yanez had a goal to go along with two assists as Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Hopewell Valley 7-0 in Pennington. Pingry (8-1-3) held a 2-0 lead over Hopewell Valley (12-4) at the half, scoring five goals in the second half. Nikolaos Deliargyris and Anthony...
Rutgers Football Scores Big Points in Toms River
It seems like there is so much bad going on in the world let me tell about something good. I’m sure many of you by now have heard about the RWJBarnabas Health Field of Dreams, a unique inclusive recreational complex created for the special needs community. Located on North Bay Avenue near the police station in Toms River it was founded by Christian and Mary Kane and inspired by their now 11-year old son Gavin and features a multi-purpose athletic field, playground area, miniature golf course, basketball and bocce courts and so much more. Most importantly it was designed for the special needs community and is set up to accommodate them.
Northern Burlington over Bordentown - Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston and Ariel Sprague each found the net as Northern Burlington won at home, 2-0, over Bordentown. Northern Burlington improves to 9-4 and led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Bordentown is now 2-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Metuchen over South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Allison Kowalski scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter for Metuchen in its 4-3 win over South Brunswick in Metuchen. Evy Orozco added two goals for Metuchen, which trailed 3-2 at halftime before Elizabeth Lopez tied the game. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Rancocas Valley edges Florence in 2nd OT - Boys soccer - S. J. Coaches Cup -1st round
Caden Devers connected in double overtime as top-seeded Rancocas Valley won, 1-0, over 16th-seeded Florence in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Cup in Mount Holly. Rancocas Valley (10-2-1) will host the winner between Saturday’s game of eighth-seeded Egg Harbor and ninth-seeded Washington Township in the quarterfinal round on Monday, Oct. 17.
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0