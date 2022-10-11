ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Williamstown ties Vineland - Boys soccer recap

Williamstown and Vineland played to a 1-1 draw in Vineland. John Young scored a game-tying goal for Williamstown (3-7-1) in the second half. Lawrence Hill scored for Vineland (3-6-4) in the opening half, off an assist by Elijah Sarnoff. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

New Milford over Leonia - Boys soccer recap

Santiago Morales posted two goals and an assist to lead New Milford past Leonia 3-1 in Leonia. Martin Alpar also had a goal with Nicholas Perez and Armon Kiani tallying an assist each. Maximo Calle had four saves in goal. New Milford (10-5) scored all three of its goals in...
NEW MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Mainland over Pleasantville - Boys soccer recap

Roody Ducasse and Ethan Roovins scored one goal each for Mainland in its 2-1 overtime win over Pleasantville in Linwood. Jeff Thomas made eight saves in the win. Mainland led 1-0 at halftime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rumson, NJ
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Manahawkin, NJ
City
Neptune Township, NJ
City
Long Branch, NJ
City
Matawan, NJ
City
Middletown, NJ
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
City
Marlboro Township, NJ
City
Holmdel, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
City
Manchester Township, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Sports
Long Branch, NJ
Sports
City
Manasquan, NJ
City
Lacey Township, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Highland over Deptford - Boys soccer recap

Matthew Schilling paced Deptford with two goals in its 3-0 win over Highland in Gloucester. Tommy Newman added one goal in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Delran over Cinnaminson - Boys soccer recap

Drew Roskos scored twice, lifting Delran - No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-0 victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Willyam Viega and Nikolas Grello also scored for the Bears, who are now 6-3-5 on the season. Gabriel Moura added two assists for the winners.
DELRAN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys#Point Pleasant Boro
NJ.com

Lyndhurst over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap

Tyler Wise netted two goals to lead Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Secuaucs, in Secaucus. Ali Celik added on a goal and two assists for Lyndhurst (6-3-2), while Issac Camilo scored once. Matthew Makar made seven saves in the win. Youcef Abada scored for Secaucus, while Jaden Bradley made...
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Seneca over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap

Gabby Miller led with two goals and two assists as Seneca won at home, 4-2, over Cherry Hill East. Maddy Schwartz and Ava Palladino added a goal apiece for Seneca (9-5), which played to a 2-2 tie at halftime. Cherry Hill East is now 6-8. The N.J. High School Sports...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NJ.com

Dwight-Morrow over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap

Sarah Gomez scored twice and recorded an assist to lead Dwight-Morrow to a 3-0 win over Bergenfield, in Englewood. Camila Quinchia added on a goal and an assist to the win for Dwight-Morrow (8-5-1), while Sophia Gomez made eight saves to earn the shutout. Bergenfield fell to 6-9. The N.J....
BERGENFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Demarest defeats Ridgewood - Boys soccer recap

Ryan Cohen and Andrew Dunne scored first-half goals to lead Demarest past Ridgewood 2-0 in Ridgewood. Hayden Eig also recorded an assist for Demarest (7-5-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Pingry tops Hopewell Valley - Boys soccer recap

Thomas Yanez had a goal to go along with two assists as Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Hopewell Valley 7-0 in Pennington. Pingry (8-1-3) held a 2-0 lead over Hopewell Valley (12-4) at the half, scoring five goals in the second half. Nikolaos Deliargyris and Anthony...
PENNINGTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Rutgers Football Scores Big Points in Toms River

It seems like there is so much bad going on in the world let me tell about something good. I’m sure many of you by now have heard about the RWJBarnabas Health Field of Dreams, a unique inclusive recreational complex created for the special needs community. Located on North Bay Avenue near the police station in Toms River it was founded by Christian and Mary Kane and inspired by their now 11-year old son Gavin and features a multi-purpose athletic field, playground area, miniature golf course, basketball and bocce courts and so much more. Most importantly it was designed for the special needs community and is set up to accommodate them.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Bordentown - Field hockey recap

Rylee Boston and Ariel Sprague each found the net as Northern Burlington won at home, 2-0, over Bordentown. Northern Burlington improves to 9-4 and led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Bordentown is now 2-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over South Brunswick - Field hockey recap

Allison Kowalski scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter for Metuchen in its 4-3 win over South Brunswick in Metuchen. Evy Orozco added two goals for Metuchen, which trailed 3-2 at halftime before Elizabeth Lopez tied the game. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy