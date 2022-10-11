Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Jeffy and Will Sniff
MONROE AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Whether you’re outside doing yard work or relaxing on the couch, Jeffy just wants to spend time with you. Originally from Texas, Jeffy is living in a foster home in Tomah and is available for adoption through Last Paw Rescue. He’s 13 years old, but age is just a number. Jeffy’s foster mom says he’s healthy and active.
WEAU-TV 13
Health care bus tour hits Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Democratic State Representative and Lt. Governor Candidate Sara Rodriguez was joined by health care advocates Thursday for the “Lower Cost, Better Care” Bus Tour Press Conference. The bus, named Care Force One, is traveling across the nation to more than 20 states to promote...
WEAU-TV 13
Costco proposing to open in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Costco is proposing to open in Eau Claire. According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site plan is located between US Highway 53 and Black Avenue. The City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda says the development proposes to include a...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire to conduct semi-annual cemetery clean-up
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A semi-annual cemetery clean-up is scheduled to occur in Eau Claire this month. According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire-Government Facebook Page, the City of Eau Claire Cemeteries staff are scheduled to perform their semi-annual clean-up of Eau Claire’s two cemeteries, Forest Hill and Lakeview, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
cvpost.org
There’s a new sheriff in town…
. .or at least there will be following the Nov. 8 election for both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. Candidates for the office in both counties answered previously prepared questions at a Monday night candidate forum at the Community Table, organized by EXPO and JONAH. Some 60 people attended the event in person, along with online attendees, and both groups had an opportunity to submit questions toward the end of the forum.
WEAU-TV 13
A chance to meet the Chippewa Valley sheriff candidates
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time in decades voters in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties will elect a new sheriff. Monday night community members had the chance to learn more about the candidates during a forum. Eau Claire County Sheriff Candidates, Dave Riewestahl and Don Henning, and Chippewa County Sheriff Candidates, Chris Kowalczyk and Travis Hakes took part in the forum at the Community Table in Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
Menomonie Market Food Co-op Ground Breaking
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Ground Breaking ceremony took place in Eau Claire Wednesday for the new location of an expanded Menomonie Market Food Co-op store. The Market will be located on the property known as “Block 7″ near the intersection of North Barstow and Galloway Streets in downtown Eau Claire.
Oktoberfest at Tattersall River Falls 2022
Tattersall Distilling is throwing an Oktoberfest bash in River Falls on Oct. 15.Click here for more information.
WEAU-TV 13
Tavern League endorsement
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Tavern League announced it is backing Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District seat Derrick Van Orden with a full endorsement. Van Orden spoke about the increasing inflation rates across the county, and how it’s effecting the people of western Wis. Van Orden says...
WEAU-TV 13
Fire damages Alma Hotel Tuesday afternoon
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged the Alma Hotel on Tuesday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was reported to first responders at 1:20 p.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the first call to come in reported black smoke coming out of the hotel, which is located on North Main Street in Alma. Emergency crews found the fire in the wall of the kitchen behind the stove and extinguish it. The fire was contained to the first floor of the hotel.
YMCA receives 6-acre land gift for future location in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — A 6-acre plot of land has been donated to the La Crosse Area Family YMCA for future expansion into Holmen. In a press release Tuesday, the YMCA announced that Thorud Development LLC had gifted them the land located on the north end of Holmen in the McGilvray Park subdivision.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Middle School free food market
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A free food market is back at the Chippewa Falls Middle School. The Cardinal Market first opened last Oct. and is seeing an increase in activity for its second year. Kids can come into the Market and pick out free food if they need it. New food is stocked by eighth graders every week. Half the school gets to shop on Thursday afternoon and the other half on Friday afternoon.
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
WEAU-TV 13
19th annual Women’s Business Conference in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -After a two-year hiatus, the 19th annual Women’s Business Conference returns to Eau Claire. Presented by the Western Wisconsin Women’s Business Center and Western Dairyland, the event was held Wednesday at UW-Eau Claire’s Davies Center. More than 400 women business owners and entrepreneurs...
WEAU-TV 13
Marshfield Clinic Health System and Minnesota-based Essentia Health announce talks of merging
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two major health systems announced they are in talks of a merger Wednesday afternoon. Marshfield Clinic Health System and Minnesota-based Essentia Health say the move could expand health care access for their patients. Interim Dean of the Nursing and Health Sciences School at the University...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
WEAU-TV 13
2nd teenager dies after rollover crash Monday in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A second teenager has died from their injuries after a rollover crash near Cameron Monday evening. According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, a 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle passed away Wednesday night at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
WEAU-TV 13
Prepare to see increase in turkey prices this season
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Consumers should be prepared to see an increase in turkey prices this season. As Thanksgiving approaches, retail prices for turkey are at record high levels. Prices are up over 100% from last year. Costs for farmers including feed, fertilizers and herbicides have reached over $437 billion.
Second girl, 15, dies from injuries in western Wisconsin crash
A second teenage girl has died from critical injuries suffered in a high-speed western Wisconsin crash earlier this week. The Barron County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with another 14-year-old girl, who also died in the crash. The sheriff's office provided an...
