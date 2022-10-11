Read full article on original website
Holy Angels over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap
Gina Certo knocked in the game-winner before the break as Holy Angels won on the road, 1-0, over Cliffside Park. Sienna Morreale dished an assist for Holy Angels (5-8-1), which bounced back after a big loss to DePaul, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, on Monday. Cliffside Park is...
Summit edges Union in OT (PHOTOS) - Boys soccer - UCT- Quarterfinal
Daniel Farberov scored in overtime as fourth-seeded Summit defeated fifth-seeded Union, 1-0, in the quarterfinal round of the Union County Tournament in Summit. Summit (7-6) will play top-seeded Westfield in the semifinal round at Johnson on Saturday. Miguel Sanchez assisted on the goal for Summit, which has now won four...
Bergen Charter over Wallington - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Garcia’s second half goal proved to be the winner, as Bergen Charter notched a 1-0 victory over Wallington in Wallington. Anthony Zieaba assisted Garcia’s finish for the Yellow Jackets, who are now 12-4 on the season. Wallington fell to 7-5 with the defeat. The N.J. High School...
Girls Soccer: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds have been finalized and East Brunswick, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 15, and the quarterfinal round will played by Tuesday, Oct. 18. The semifinals will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20. The final is set for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Woodbridge.
Ex-Devils players lend advice to 2022-23 team: ‘Be part of the solution’ | Martin Brodeur, Ken Daneyko, more
After a 27-46-9 season that saw seven different starting goalies and major injuries to players like Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton, the Devils are entering the 2022-23 NHL season with cautious optimism. This summer, general manager Tom Fitzgerald acquired Capitals backup goalie Vitek Vanecek, defensemen John Marino, Brendan Smith and...
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Oct. 14-20)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “Narrative Images,” works by Wendell Jeffrey and Philemona Williamson, through Oct. 28. Raritan Valley Community College, Art Gallery, 118 Lamington Road. raritanval.edu/arts, 908-526-1200. “The Light...
Rutgers football recruiting update: Greg Schiano and staff hit recruiting trail hard during bye week
The reshuffling of Rutgers’ coaching staff coincides with the bye week allowing new interim offensive coordinator Nunzio Campanile and Rutgers’ offensive staff time to recalibrate following the firing of Sean Gleeson. But where will Greg Schiano and his staff also spend time with no team to prep for this weekend?
Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile
Four days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
Inside ‘The Watcher.’ Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts bring a creepy N.J. mystery to Netflix.
When Nora and Dean Brannock roll into Westfield, it’s like they’ve reached the promised land. Angels may as well be singing. Dumb smiles play on their faces as wife and husband are entranced by their own personal oasis, an hour from Manhattan. “It’s just so pretty out here!”...
Fall foliage 2022: Peak color is arriving. Where to see it in the Poconos and northwest N.J.
Mid-October is the time for peak fall foliage to arrive in Pennsylvania’s Poconos and the hills of northwestern New Jersey. Right on schedule, much of Pennsylvania is at or near best leaf color, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said in its weekly fall foliage report on Thursday.
Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
First responders raising money for family of N.J. firefighter seriously hurt in crash
A Paterson firefighter who suffered critical injuries last month in a motorcycle crash while on his way to work was in stable condition Thursday and is expected to survive, according to members of his motorcycle club. Jonathan Roman, 37, collided with another vehicle Sept. 16 on Route 23 in Franklin...
Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road
Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
VFW scholarship essay contest is open; Remembering former councilman; $600M available for commuter upgrades | Letters
A message for middle schoolers and high schoolers:. The Veteran of Foreign Wars annual scholarship program is ongoing!. No matter where you are in the U.S., and some countries abroad, the VFW is there for you. More so, it is there to welcome the essays of our young, based upon...
Rutgers is grappling with an NIL problem that has no easy answers | Politi
What can Rutgers do to keep other programs from poaching its best athletes with big-dollar name, image and likeness deals? It is the central question for the athletic department and its biggest boosters in the early days of a wild-west era in college sports. The answer, at its core, is...
Driver charged with manslaughter in crash that killed 92-year-old N.J. man
A driver in Bergen County has been charged in a crash in Teaneck that fatally injured a 92-year-old man last spring, authorities said. Scott P. Lieberman, 61, of Franklin Lakes, was charged with second-degree reckless manslaughter in the death of Albert Schnellbacher, of Bergenfield, on June 25, according to investigators. An affidavit of probable cause alleges Lieberman was speeding and crossed a double yellow line before the crash.
Jersey City jobs program, a once thriving community resource rocked by scandal, officially closing Friday
At its core, the Jersey City Employment and Training Program set out to do one thing — help people get jobs — and for many years, it quietly did just that. Perhaps that’s why as it prepared to close for good Friday, people who got entangled in the chaos and upheaval within the program several years ago are lamenting it as a sad day for Jersey City. It was a program that they believed had been good for the community, and that’s what they wanted to remember it as.
Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd
Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
N.J. doctor who fought for compassionate end-of-life care dies at 93
Dr. Joseph Fennelly, a physician and ethicist from Morris County who became a prominent figure in the “right to die” movement after his involvement in the landmark Quinlan case, has died. He was 93. Fennelly, an internist who lived in Madison, died Tuesday following a long illness, according...
HCVSD student earns two top achievements
Frenchtown native Khushbu Patel, a senior in Hunterdon County Vocational School District’s Biomedical Sciences Academy, is a National Merit Scholarship 2023 semi-finalist, representing the top 0.5 percent of the high school seniors in New Jersey. That honor complements her first-place win over the summer at HOSA’s International Leadership Conference...
