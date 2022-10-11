ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, NJ

NJ.com

Holy Angels over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap

Gina Certo knocked in the game-winner before the break as Holy Angels won on the road, 1-0, over Cliffside Park. Sienna Morreale dished an assist for Holy Angels (5-8-1), which bounced back after a big loss to DePaul, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, on Monday. Cliffside Park is...
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Summit edges Union in OT (PHOTOS) - Boys soccer - UCT- Quarterfinal

Daniel Farberov scored in overtime as fourth-seeded Summit defeated fifth-seeded Union, 1-0, in the quarterfinal round of the Union County Tournament in Summit. Summit (7-6) will play top-seeded Westfield in the semifinal round at Johnson on Saturday. Miguel Sanchez assisted on the goal for Summit, which has now won four...
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Bergen Charter over Wallington - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Garcia’s second half goal proved to be the winner, as Bergen Charter notched a 1-0 victory over Wallington in Wallington. Anthony Zieaba assisted Garcia’s finish for the Yellow Jackets, who are now 12-4 on the season. Wallington fell to 7-5 with the defeat. The N.J. High School...
WALLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds have been finalized and East Brunswick, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 15, and the quarterfinal round will played by Tuesday, Oct. 18. The semifinals will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20. The final is set for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Woodbridge.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile

Four days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
NEWARK, NJ
Soccer
Dell
Sports
NJ.com

Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road

Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Driver charged with manslaughter in crash that killed 92-year-old N.J. man

A driver in Bergen County has been charged in a crash in Teaneck that fatally injured a 92-year-old man last spring, authorities said. Scott P. Lieberman, 61, of Franklin Lakes, was charged with second-degree reckless manslaughter in the death of Albert Schnellbacher, of Bergenfield, on June 25, according to investigators. An affidavit of probable cause alleges Lieberman was speeding and crossed a double yellow line before the crash.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City jobs program, a once thriving community resource rocked by scandal, officially closing Friday

At its core, the Jersey City Employment and Training Program set out to do one thing — help people get jobs — and for many years, it quietly did just that. Perhaps that’s why as it prepared to close for good Friday, people who got entangled in the chaos and upheaval within the program several years ago are lamenting it as a sad day for Jersey City. It was a program that they believed had been good for the community, and that’s what they wanted to remember it as.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd

Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
LINCOLN, NE
NJ.com

HCVSD student earns two top achievements

Frenchtown native Khushbu Patel, a senior in Hunterdon County Vocational School District’s Biomedical Sciences Academy, is a National Merit Scholarship 2023 semi-finalist, representing the top 0.5 percent of the high school seniors in New Jersey. That honor complements her first-place win over the summer at HOSA’s International Leadership Conference...
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
