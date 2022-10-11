Read full article on original website
Ocean Township over Trinity Hall - Field hockey recap
Jordan Dobin scored twice to lead Ocean Township to a 5-1 win over Trinity Hall, in Oakhurst. Erica Pardon added on a goal and two assists for Ocean Township (11-1), while Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk also scored. Brtidie Fitzgerald scored for Trinity Hall (2-7-1).
Metuchen over South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Allison Kowalski scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter for Metuchen in its 4-3 win over South Brunswick in Metuchen. Evy Orozco added two goals for Metuchen, which trailed 3-2 at halftime before Elizabeth Lopez tied the game.
Williamstown ties Vineland - Boys soccer recap
Williamstown and Vineland played to a 1-1 draw in Vineland. John Young scored a game-tying goal for Williamstown (3-7-1) in the second half. Lawrence Hill scored for Vineland (3-6-4) in the opening half, off an assist by Elijah Sarnoff.
Field hockey: No. 9 Hillsborough blanks Hunterdon Central
Kaitlyn Williams recorded a goal and two assists to lead Hillsborough, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 4-0 win over Hunterdon Central in Hillsborough. The Raiders (12-1-2) led 2-0 at halftime. Lauren Flynn added on a goal and an assist while Rebecca Gear and Hailey Vogt each...
Pennsauken over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Bonilla scored twice, helping lift Pennsauken to a 3-1 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Delran on Thursday afternoon. In winning their second game of the year, the Indians also received a goal from Brandon Dorado to help take a 3-0 lead at half. Holy Cross Prep fell to...
No. 20 Shawnee defeats Winslow - Girls soccer recap
Courtney Ayres’s hat trick helped propel Shawnee, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Winslow 7-0 in Atco. Shawnee (11-3) took control early as it jumped out to a 4-0 lead at halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Morgan Kalinowski also had three assists while Maddie Dubler made six saves for the shutout.
Cumberland over Triton - Boys soccer recap
Jason Angel and Kevin Baran each scored twice, part of a seven-goal explosion in the first half that sent Cumberland to a 7-0 victory over Triton in Upper Deerfield Township. Blake Modri, Asher Kennedy, and Justen Pace all added goals for the Colts, who improved to 3-9-1 with the victory.
Highland over Deptford - Boys soccer recap
Matthew Schilling paced Deptford with two goals in its 3-0 win over Highland in Gloucester. Tommy Newman added one goal in the victory.
Delsea over Timber Creek - Girls soccer recap
Jenna Master, Brihanna Rodriguez and Ava Reardon each knocked in a goal as Delsea won at home, 3-0, over Timber Creek. Master, Jocelyn Rodriguez and Emily Ambrose added an assist apiece for Delsea (11-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Arianna Myers saved four shots to earn the...
Cedar Creek overcomes Azille hat trick, defeats Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap
Despite a hat-trick from Lower Cape May’s Devon Azille, balanced scoring allowed Cedar Creek to notch a 4-3 victory over Lower in Lower Township. Josh DiFilippo, Jarion Gomez, Conner Fetzer, and Elias Morale all scored for the Pirates, who are now 4-7-3. Despite the brilliance of Azille, Lower Cape...
Schalick boys cross-country’s Thompson takes home Salem County title on 1st shot
The question begged to be asked. How does someone, who has never participated in the sport, walk in and, in his first and only season as a varsity athlete, become the best in the county?. “That’s a tough question,” Gavin Thompson of the Schalick High boys’ cross-country team said. “I...
Rancocas Valley edges Florence in 2nd OT - Boys soccer - S. J. Coaches Cup -1st round
Caden Devers connected in double overtime as top-seeded Rancocas Valley won, 1-0, over 16th-seeded Florence in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Cup in Mount Holly. Rancocas Valley (10-2-1) will host the winner between Saturday’s game of eighth-seeded Egg Harbor and ninth-seeded Washington Township in the quarterfinal round on Monday, Oct. 17.
No. 8 Hunterdon Central over Gill St. Bernard’s - Boys soccer recap
Thomas Shreiber and Colin Adams scored goals for Hunterdon Central, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-0 win over Gill St. Bernard’s in Gladstone. Matt Davis assisted on both goals. Hunterdon Central broke a 1-1 tie in the second half. Calan Armitage made five saves in the victory.
Rutgers is grappling with an NIL problem that has no easy answers | Politi
What can Rutgers do to keep other programs from poaching its best athletes with big-dollar name, image and likeness deals? It is the central question for the athletic department and its biggest boosters in the early days of a wild-west era in college sports. The answer, at its core, is...
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
The New Jersey pizza that’s going to the MLB playoffs
Who'd have ever expected the Phillies to make the playoffs after an 11-year drought?. Better yet, who's have ever expected them to sweep the wildcard series and win their first game of the National League division round?. When they come home to face the Braves in game 3 there will...
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the Big Central through Week 6
Entering action last weekend, Brady Cavallaro of Old Bridge and Jayden Young of St. Thomas Aquinas were the only two quarterbacks in the Big Central Conference who’d surpassed 1,000 passing yards this season. They have since welcomed some company. Three others reached that milestone in Week 6, and two...
This NJ Native Is Killing It On Jeopardy! And His Winning Streak Continues
There’s a new local celeb in the state and he’s officially on an 8-game-winning streak! A New Jersey native has been making waves on the gameshow, Jeopardy, and everyone in the garden state is rooting for him to make history!. On tonight’s episode of Jeopardy, Cris Pannullo who...
Are You A Winner? Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K In South Jersey
A lucky Mega Millions lottery player won $10,000 in the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven #33336, 3163 Marne Highway in Mount Laurel, Burlington County. The winning numbers for the...
Check out the 14 best ‘stupid’ local bands that make NJ proud
Once a month or so, we try to highlight local bands in New Jersey and give them a chance to promote themselves and their upcoming gigs. We call this our “plug your stupid band” hour, for no particular reason because most of these bands are very far from stupid.
