Williamstown, NJ

NJ.com

Ocean Township over Trinity Hall - Field hockey recap

Jordan Dobin scored twice to lead Ocean Township to a 5-1 win over Trinity Hall, in Oakhurst. Erica Pardon added on a goal and two assists for Ocean Township (11-1), while Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk also scored. Brtidie Fitzgerald scored for Trinity Hall (2-7-1).
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over South Brunswick - Field hockey recap

Allison Kowalski scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter for Metuchen in its 4-3 win over South Brunswick in Metuchen. Evy Orozco added two goals for Metuchen, which trailed 3-2 at halftime before Elizabeth Lopez tied the game.
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Williamstown ties Vineland - Boys soccer recap

Williamstown and Vineland played to a 1-1 draw in Vineland. John Young scored a game-tying goal for Williamstown (3-7-1) in the second half. Lawrence Hill scored for Vineland (3-6-4) in the opening half, off an assist by Elijah Sarnoff.
VINELAND, NJ
City
Williamstown, NJ
City
Pittsgrove Township, NJ
Williamstown, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

No. 20 Shawnee defeats Winslow - Girls soccer recap

Courtney Ayres’s hat trick helped propel Shawnee, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Winslow 7-0 in Atco. Shawnee (11-3) took control early as it jumped out to a 4-0 lead at halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Morgan Kalinowski also had three assists while Maddie Dubler made six saves for the shutout.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Cumberland over Triton - Boys soccer recap

Jason Angel and Kevin Baran each scored twice, part of a seven-goal explosion in the first half that sent Cumberland to a 7-0 victory over Triton in Upper Deerfield Township. Blake Modri, Asher Kennedy, and Justen Pace all added goals for the Colts, who improved to 3-9-1 with the victory.
CUMBERLAND, IN
NJ.com

Highland over Deptford - Boys soccer recap

Matthew Schilling paced Deptford with two goals in its 3-0 win over Highland in Gloucester. Tommy Newman added one goal in the victory.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Delsea over Timber Creek - Girls soccer recap

Jenna Master, Brihanna Rodriguez and Ava Reardon each knocked in a goal as Delsea won at home, 3-0, over Timber Creek. Master, Jocelyn Rodriguez and Emily Ambrose added an assist apiece for Delsea (11-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Arianna Myers saved four shots to earn the
FRANKLINVILLE, NJ
