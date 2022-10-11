ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

NJ.com

Mainland over Pleasantville - Boys soccer recap

Roody Ducasse and Ethan Roovins scored one goal each for Mainland in its 2-1 overtime win over Pleasantville in Linwood. Jeff Thomas made eight saves in the win. Mainland led 1-0 at halftime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Ocean City over Vineland - Girls soccer recap

Naomi Nnewihe had a goal and an assist to lead the way for Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 victory over Vineland in Ocean City. Ashley Rhodes and Gabby Cupit scored a goal apiece for Ocean City (9-0-1). Emily Benson added two assists and Tori Vliet made five saves for the shutout.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Seneca over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap

Gabby Miller led with two goals and two assists as Seneca won at home, 4-2, over Cherry Hill East. Maddy Schwartz and Ava Palladino added a goal apiece for Seneca (9-5), which played to a 2-2 tie at halftime. Cherry Hill East is now 6-8. The N.J. High School Sports...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Delran over Cinnaminson - Boys soccer recap

Drew Roskos scored twice, lifting Delran - No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-0 victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Willyam Viega and Nikolas Grello also scored for the Bears, who are now 6-3-5 on the season. Gabriel Moura added two assists for the winners.
DELRAN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 12 Eastern shuts down Lenape - Girls soccer recap

Eva Sprewell, Kylie Yap and Tiernan Harris provided the goals as Eastern, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 3-0, over Lenape. Lily Burt and Jolie Brancaccio each added an assist for Eastern (13-1-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Ava Clark made two saves to record the...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Doane Academy over Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap

Ava Szalabofka starred for Doane Academy with five goals in its 9-3 win over Pennsauken Tech in Burlington. Samara Johnson added two goals in the victory and Laura Medvedovic and Jade Glass both netted goals. Grace Simons, Loreny Medina and Emily Zamorano scored for Pennsauken Tech. The N.J. High School...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Pingry tops Hopewell Valley - Boys soccer recap

Thomas Yanez had a goal to go along with two assists as Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Hopewell Valley 7-0 in Pennington. Pingry (8-1-3) held a 2-0 lead over Hopewell Valley (12-4) at the half, scoring five goals in the second half. Nikolaos Deliargyris and Anthony...
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Riverside over Burlington City - Field hockey recap

Gwenn Farrell starred for Riverside with three goals and one assist in its 7-0 win over Burlington City in Burlington City. Carlynn Venetz, Gianna Tete, Victoria Iwanicki and Alyssa Poloncyzk added one goal each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Bordentown - Field hockey recap

Rylee Boston and Ariel Sprague each found the net as Northern Burlington won at home, 2-0, over Bordentown. Northern Burlington improves to 9-4 and led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Bordentown is now 2-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

