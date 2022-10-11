Read full article on original website
No. 14 Ocean City over Lower Cape May - Field hockey recap
Mia Pancoast scored twice, lifting Ocean City - No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 3-0 victory over Lower Cape May in Ocean City. Julia Neff added a goal and Tricia Nicoletti chipped in with two assists for the Raiders, who are now 8-2-2 on the year.
Mainland over Pleasantville - Boys soccer recap
Roody Ducasse and Ethan Roovins scored one goal each for Mainland in its 2-1 overtime win over Pleasantville in Linwood. Jeff Thomas made eight saves in the win. Mainland led 1-0 at halftime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
No. 18 Ocean City over Vineland - Girls soccer recap
Naomi Nnewihe had a goal and an assist to lead the way for Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 victory over Vineland in Ocean City. Ashley Rhodes and Gabby Cupit scored a goal apiece for Ocean City (9-0-1). Emily Benson added two assists and Tori Vliet made five saves for the shutout.
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer roundup for 2nd round, Oct. 13
Paige Seitz scored before the break as eighth-seeded Toms River South won at home, 1-0, over ninth-seeded Brick Memorial in the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament. Toms River South (7-3-1) will play at top-seeded Freehold Township in the quarterfinal round on Saturday. Delaine Wilkenson stopped eight shots while...
Pennsauken over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Bonilla scored twice, helping lift Pennsauken to a 3-1 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Delran on Thursday afternoon. In winning their second game of the year, the Indians also received a goal from Brandon Dorado to help take a 3-0 lead at half. Holy Cross Prep fell to...
Seneca over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap
Gabby Miller led with two goals and two assists as Seneca won at home, 4-2, over Cherry Hill East. Maddy Schwartz and Ava Palladino added a goal apiece for Seneca (9-5), which played to a 2-2 tie at halftime. Cherry Hill East is now 6-8. The N.J. High School Sports...
No. 18 Delran over Cinnaminson - Boys soccer recap
Drew Roskos scored twice, lifting Delran - No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-0 victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Willyam Viega and Nikolas Grello also scored for the Bears, who are now 6-3-5 on the season. Gabriel Moura added two assists for the winners.
No. 12 Eastern shuts down Lenape - Girls soccer recap
Eva Sprewell, Kylie Yap and Tiernan Harris provided the goals as Eastern, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 3-0, over Lenape. Lily Burt and Jolie Brancaccio each added an assist for Eastern (13-1-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Ava Clark made two saves to record the...
Doane Academy over Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap
Ava Szalabofka starred for Doane Academy with five goals in its 9-3 win over Pennsauken Tech in Burlington. Samara Johnson added two goals in the victory and Laura Medvedovic and Jade Glass both netted goals. Grace Simons, Loreny Medina and Emily Zamorano scored for Pennsauken Tech. The N.J. High School...
Bonola’s hat trick fuels Penns Grove - Boys soccer recap
Vincent Bonola pumped in a hat trick, helping vault Penns Grove to a 4-1 victory over Overbook in Penns Grove. Ruben Dominguez scored the other goal for the Red Devils, who are now 9-2-1 on the year. Overbook fell to 3-9-1 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
No. 2 Pingry tops Hopewell Valley - Boys soccer recap
Thomas Yanez had a goal to go along with two assists as Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Hopewell Valley 7-0 in Pennington. Pingry (8-1-3) held a 2-0 lead over Hopewell Valley (12-4) at the half, scoring five goals in the second half. Nikolaos Deliargyris and Anthony...
Riverside over Burlington City - Field hockey recap
Gwenn Farrell starred for Riverside with three goals and one assist in its 7-0 win over Burlington City in Burlington City. Carlynn Venetz, Gianna Tete, Victoria Iwanicki and Alyssa Poloncyzk added one goal each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Lucas Sample scores 5 goals in New Egypt over Pemberton - Boys soccer recap
Lucas Sample knocked in a five goals while Matt Stizza added two assists as New Egypt won on the road, 5-1, over Pemberton. Sample staked New Egypt (12-2-1) to a 1-0 lead at halftime before adding four more goals after the break. Pemberton is now 3-9. The N.J. High School...
Salem Tech boys cross-country back on throne after winning county title (PHOTOS)
Being the county champion has a slightly different feel to it the second time around. The Salem Tech boys’ cross-country team placed first Thursday at the Salem County Championships in Pittsgrove Township. Two years ago, the Chargers accomplished the feat for the first time in the program’s brief history....
Girls volleyball: Donovan Catholic serves up straight-set win over Pinelands
Donovan Catholic has been there. Just yesterday, the Griffins saw one of their better players (Carly Bowbliss) fall to an injury in the middle of a game. As a teammate, coach or spectator, it’s never easy seeing someone go down, especially as the contest just began. On Thursday, Donovan...
Northern Burlington over Bordentown - Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston and Ariel Sprague each found the net as Northern Burlington won at home, 2-0, over Bordentown. Northern Burlington improves to 9-4 and led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Bordentown is now 2-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Schalick boys cross-country’s Thompson takes home Salem County title on 1st shot
The question begged to be asked. How does someone, who has never participated in the sport, walk in and, in his first and only season as a varsity athlete, become the best in the county?. “That’s a tough question,” Gavin Thompson of the Schalick High boys’ cross-country team said. “I...
Girls soccer: Monroe hands division rival No. 11 East Brunswick first loss of season
Meredith Artz recorded a goal and an assist to lead Monroe to a 3-1 victory over No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20 East Brunswick, in Monroe. The loss was the Bears’ first of the year, which drops the team’s record to 14-1. East Brunswick hadn’t lost to a conference rival since the2018-2019 season.
Pitman football on verge of 1st division title since 1949
With a stunning 40-6 win over a Lower Cape May team that came in with a 4-1 record last week, the Pitman High School football team is on the verge of a division championship for the first time since 1949. The Panthers can clinch at least a share of the...
Princeton Day stages three goal comeback to defeat Robbinsville 4-3 in MCT quarters
Princeton Day freshman Amelia Lach hadn’t scored a goal all season but picked exactly the right time to start, as her score with 6:10 left to play capped a three goal comeback by the 5-seed Panthers as they defeated 4-seed Robbinsville in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Tournament on Thursday in Robbinsville.
