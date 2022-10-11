ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

New video shows Cessna plane taking off, crashing at Newport News airport

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
New surveillance video shows the moments a small plane took off before crashing last week at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

Zoomed in on the video, you can see the four-seater Cessna plane taking off, then crashing just moments later.

Flight experts say the plane stalled due to the quick pull-up of the plane.

Viktoria Ljungman, 22, was the flight instructor killed in the crash. She was the co-pilot of the flight. Two other students on board, both from Hampton University, remain in critical condition at the VCU Hospital in Richmond.

Larry Salberg
2d ago

I wasn't able to view the video but from my experience as a private pilot, I'm surprised the "experts" reported this incorrectly.Yes, it is conceivably possible the engine stalled but not due to the pilot climbing too fast.What happens is the airplane itself "stalls" - a term in flying used when the rate of climb is so steep that aerodynamically the wings no longer produce sufficient lift. When this happens, the plane literally starts falling and dives, in this case, right into the ground.Had the plane been at a higher altitude, the instructor could have taken the controls and recovered from the fall before crashing.Bottom line, the engine had nothing to do with the crash.

