NBC Bay Area
Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park
The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
San Diego Channel
California tree trimmer killed after fall into wood chipper
MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer was killed Tuesday in the San Francisco Bay Area after he fell into a wood chipper, authorities said. The man, whose name has not been released, was working in the city of Menlo Park shortly before 1 p.m. when he fell, police said.
VIDEO: Redwood City woman captures mountain lion dragging giant buck in her driveway
The homeowner looked through her Ring video and discovered something shocking: a mountain lion dragging the buck down her driveway.
KTVU FOX 2
Car crashes into Livermore apartment
A driver was speeding before crashing into a on Tuesday night, firefighters said. The car was badly damaged and the driver was possibly ejected from the vehicle during the collision, firefighters said. The driver, who was not identified, was found on the front lawn of the apartment complex on Murieta...
NBC Bay Area
Elderly Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision in San Jose
A hit-and-run driver struck an elderly man in San Jose Thursday afternoon, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said. The collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive, police said. Police did not immediately have a description for the suspect vehicle. Down...
KTVU FOX 2
Elderly man suffers life-threatening injuries in San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. - An elderly man sustained life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in San Jose Thursday afternoon. According to police, the victim was walking in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive around 12:30 p.m. when he was struck by a car. Police said the driver...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Barber Shop Hit by Thieves Twice in Four Days
South Bay barber shop owners said they are literally scraping along after surviving a pandemic, a fire, and now back-to-back break-ins. The latest snags, two in the last four days, were caught on camera and it cost them thousands of dollars. “We finally make it through the pandemic. Boom! Next...
Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Clara Fire officials said a fire that forced evacuation warnings in the area of Highway 17 and Summit Road has been stopped. The fire was reported at about 12 p.m. Wednesday. The evacuation warnings can be viewed here. There is currently a hose line around the vegetation fire, according The post Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place appeared first on KION546.
Man sitting in parked car dies in Hayward crash
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was sitting inside a car parked in Hayward when another driver’s vehicle slammed into the parked car, according to police. The man in the parked car was knocked unconscious and died at the scene, the Hayward Police Department stated. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday near the […]
No injuries reported after crews knock down fire in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire in San Leandro Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. No injuries were reported from a fire at a structure on Harlan Street. Officials reported the fire happened at 12:50 p.m. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show a door was knocked […]
eastcountytoday.net
Homeowner Shot During Catalytic Converter Theft in Castro Valley
Castro Valley, CA – On October 12 at about 3:50 am, Alameda County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the 4500 block of Sargent Avenue in Castro Valley. Upon arrival, a victim was located with two gun shot wounds to his leg. The 4 suspects...
Dublin/Pleasanton BART reopens after police activity is resolved
(KRON) — The Dublin/Pleasanton BART station has reopened after being closed earlier due to police activity, according to a tweet from the transit agency. Restoration of normal service is in progress, the tweet states. Bus service was made available between the Dublin and West Dublin stations via bus no. 30R. Trains are currently turning back […]
KTVU FOX 2
Wild boars roaming, destroying parts of South Bay neighborhood
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Sometimes, the NIMBY complex, where neighbors band together to keep an unwanted item out of their neighborhood, can be a good thing. "We need to do something. It’s ruining our lower meadow, and it’s tearing up neighbor’s yards all over the place," said Chris Wood, president of the Holiday Lake Estates Homeowner’s Assoc.
Fremont teen driver injured in crash during high-speed race on Blacow Road
FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fremont issued a warning Wednesday about reckless driving with an update about a crash involving a 17-year-old boy who was injured while racing with another car on Blacow Road last week. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 4, the teen was racing another vehicle at high speed, headed south […]
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Santa Cruz on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 3 a.m. west of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Shelter-in-place lifted for Morgan Hill residents due to broken gas line
(KRON) — Firefighters with the Santa Clara County Fire Department are at the scene of a broken underground gas line that’s impacting three structures, according to a tweet from CalFire. The situation has “been mitigated” according to a tweet from CalFire. The incident, dubbed the #HalfIncident, is affecting the area of Half Road between Peet […]
news24-680.com
Woman Flees From Police In Lafayette – Crashes At 24/680 Split
A car stopped by police on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette Wednesday abruptly sped away, crashing in the 24/680 interchange and briefly closing the freeway to traffic. The incident was reported shortly after noon after police stopped a gold sedan on eastbound Highway 24 at Pleasant Hill Road. Police gave chase after the car sped away but the unidentified driver crashed her vehicle a short distance down the freeway – where she was removed from the wreckage of her car and arrested.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday morning. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened at Steinback Drive and Santa [..]
SFist
Man Fatally Stabbed In Castro Safeway Parking Lot
A fatal stabbing occurred Tuesday evening in the notoriously sketchy parking lot of the Castro Safeway shopping plaza. The stabbing was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Market Street, during a typically bustling weekday evening in the Castro/Duboce Triangle area. As Bay Area News Group reports, the victim, who has not been publicly named, was treated at the scene by paramedics and later died at the hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland homeless camp goes up in flames
A fire started early Tuesday morning at an Oakland homeless encampment beneath the 880 freeway. Firefighters quickly put out the fire along Broadway and 5th Street in downtown Oakland. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
