Police Warn Parents About Drugs That Look Like Halloween Candy

Before Halloween, police say parents need to talk to their kids about making sure they are actually getting candy from their friends.

Some pills that look like candy, could actually contain Fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Bartlesville Police has confiscated several deadly drugs that look just like regular candy.

They are asking people to double check their candy, and if something looks suspicious, speak up.

Pretty colored pills may look like candy to some people, but they could be powerful painkillers.

"We've taken into our possession on some investigations some Hydrochloride M30 pills, they're multi-colored. One side has a square with a capital M in it, the other side has the number 30 on it," said Captain Kevin Ickleberry with the Bartlesville Police Department.

He says people need to pay attention more than ever because of the increase of drugs like Fentanyl on the streets.

"We want to make sure that our community is aware that as attractive as these are, they are deadly as well,” said Ickleberry. “They've been cut with Fentanyl, they've been laced. And it can be deadly."

He says there are some things you can do to make sure your Halloween is safer.

"Go to Trunk-Or-Treats, places where there are people who are kind of held accountable, you can know who's there, you can track down who's there if there's a problem, and also, there's easy access to law enforcement,” said Ickleberry. “If you have a problem you can always reach out to us."

He hopes by warning people, they can save lives.

"Again, I don't see people handing these out as Trick-Or-Treat goodies, but we want to make sure people are aware of that,” said Ickleberry. “But I would say if you do have something show up in a bag or you find those pills to give law enforcement a call, no matter what community you're in and let them handle it. They may just take it and dispose of it or they may be able to make a case off of it."

Ickleberry says if you see candy that is opened, don’t eat it.

If you see any candy that you even think is suspicious, don’t touch it, just call police.