Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Valley High School forensics coaches raising thousands for programs nationwide
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- While Pam and Joe Wycoff have retired from forensics, you see their imprint all over Apple Valley High School. There's a special place for students who are finalists at the National Speech and Debate Tournament."When those pictures started going up on the wall and people see them, it's about lifting others up," said Pam Wycoff. "They say, 'I see that person. That person looks like me. If that person did it, then I can do it, too.'"Many people aren't even sure of what high school forensics really entails. It dates back to Greek competitions, where people...
Friendsville Elementary students explore 'careers on wheels'
Friendsville Elementary School’s “C.O.W.s on the Loose” event Thursday, Sept. 29, wasn’t about livestock but “Careers On Wheels.” Students had an opportunity to explore careers through the vehicles they use, including a delivery truck, backhoe, firetruck, hearse and more. Food trucks were on hand too, to feed families attending the event.
A new STEM-based school program is teaching kindergarteners how to use robots
When we think back on our kindergarten days, most of us remember the uncomplicated things like picture books, recess, and nap time. But now, a new tech challenge is bringing 21st century skills to kids as young as four. And while that might not be the kindergarten you remember, experts say it’s the best way to prepare young students for the future.
KELOLAND TV
Expanding early childhood center in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO)– South Dakota State University is known for preparing students for their future careers. But the campus also houses a center teaching younger students taking their first steps in education. “We invited you here because we wanted to show off not a new staff member but the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Herald Community Newspapers
Resource program for students focuses on academic goals
While on maternity leave in 2021, Jasmine Rivero, a former bilingual kindergarten teacher at Deasy Elementary School, reflected on her family, motherhood, and her time at the school from 2015 to 2018. The time she spent reflecting on her life led to the creation of her now one-year-old program, Creative...
Schools use COVID aid to give students paid jobs
Kelly King was able to do something this summer she’d never been able to before: pay students to help others.King, who works for the school district on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, used federal COVID aid to hire three rising high school seniors to staff a booth at a riverside park. There, as crowds flocked to a farmers market and free concerts, the students told residents how local schools could help families experiencing...
Work At Home Ideas
You have probably heard about work-from-home jobs but not many people know what they actually entail. In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know about them. Work from Home Business Ideas is an online resource that provides information on how to start a successful work-from-home business.
World Bank Blogs
Putting teachers’ well-being and empowerment at the center of learning recovery and acceleration
Last Wednesday, we celebrated 85 million teachers globally on World Teachers’ Day. This marked the first time since the onset of the pandemic that students and teachers in almost every corner of the globe are starting their academic year through a return to fully in-person instruction. Yet as they return to school, there is no return to normalcy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
educationsnapshots.com
Balwyn High School – B&C Wing, VCE Centre and Staff Professional Suite
Brand Architects designed Balwyn High School’s B&C Wing, VCE Centre and Staff Professional Suite in Balwyn, Australia. With student enrollments growing beyond 2200, Balwyn High School required at least 20 new learning area spaces. This major B-wing upgrade and rebuild was the initial brief. The new spaces replaced 10 original 1954 classrooms in the asbestos-ridden light timber construction B-wing, with a three-storey vertical solution to create visual transparency and flexibility for 21st century learning.
Comments / 0