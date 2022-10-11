ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody John: 5 Things To Know About Emma Roberts’ New Boyfriend After Garrett Hedlund Split

By Erin Silvia
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
  • Cody John is an actor.
  • He shared a newly resurfaced PDA-filled photo of him and Emma Roberts in Aug. 2022.
  • A source confirmed they have been dating for two months, in Oct. 2022.

Emma Roberts has a new man in her life! The 31-year-old actress has been dating Cody John for two months, according to a source who spoke to E! News. The insider said they met through friends in the acting industry and hit it off. A newly resurfaced photo of the lovebirds kissing, which can be seen below, was posted on Cody’s Instagram back in Aug. 2022 and he attached it to a post that included other photos of Emma hanging out with him and pals. “sweet sweet,” he captioned it.

Find out more about Cody, his career, and his new romance with Emma below!

Cody’s an actor.

Like Emma, he’s appeared in both television series and films, but his resume shows he hasn’t yet had a long and extensive career. He’s appeared in Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW’s In the Dark, according to IMDB, and has a few projects in post-production.

He reportedly hasn’t met Emma’s son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TyTKD_0iV6rvm100
Emma Roberts has reportedly not yet introduced her son to Cody John. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Emma welcomed her son Rhodes, 1, with her ex Garrett Hedlund, whom she broke up with in Jan. 2022, and since she and Cody are reportedly “taking it slow” with their relationship, she hasn’t yet introduced them to each other. “Emma is cautious about bringing her son around new people, but knows the day will come soon,” a source told E! News.

Cody likes to post funny captions with his social media photos.

Most of the time, Cody has shared some hilarious and sarcastic captions to random Instagram photos of himself. Although there’s not many, they’ve left quite an impression. One photo showed him holding what appeared to be an iPad up to his ear while sitting outside. “This phone sucks idono,” he wrote in the caption. Another photo showed him standing atop a snowy mountain while wearing shorts. “Climbed the tallest mountain in Idaho wearing a swimsuit. Absolute nightmare,” he wrote in the caption.

His personality is one of the things Emma ‘loves’ about him.

“Emma loves Cody’s personality,” the insider continued to tell E! News. “He’s really funny and they have been having a good time together.” Despite not posting many public posts, Cody’s few photos, which were mentioned above, seem to show off that funny personality of his.

Cody’s only been in the acting business for four years.

Unlike his new girlfriend, Cody is relatively new to acting, according to IMDB. His first acting projects were in 2018 and included his role as Guy in the television series Verified and a performance as himself on WGN Morning News.

Comments / 0

