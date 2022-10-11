Connecticut gets extra $11M for rent and utility assistance program
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has allocated an additional $11 million to UniteCT, a rent and utility assistance program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont.Home heating prices increasing. Here’s how you can save
The program helps households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has previously received more than $400 million in federal funds.
“As we all know, the pandemic was tough on everyone, but especially tough for our renters and homeowners,” Seila Mosquera-Bruno, the Connecticut Department of Housing commissioner, said in the written announcement.
Since March 2021, the program has distributed about 80% of that initial funding. With the new allocation, Mosquera-Bruno said UniteCT can help more renters who are facing eviction.
More than 50,000 households have benefited from the program, with each receiving an average of $8,366 to help with rent, and $1,484 to help with utilities, according to the announcement.New Haven offering housing assistance to hundreds of residents
Eligible households can receive up to a year of rental and utility assistance.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 6