Connecticut gets extra $11M for rent and utility assistance program

By Braley Dodson
 2 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has allocated an additional $11 million to UniteCT, a rent and utility assistance program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont.

The program helps households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has previously received more than $400 million in federal funds.

“As we all know, the pandemic was tough on everyone, but especially tough for our renters and homeowners,” Seila Mosquera-Bruno, the Connecticut Department of Housing commissioner, said in the written announcement.

Since March 2021, the program has distributed about 80% of that initial funding. With the new allocation, Mosquera-Bruno said UniteCT can help more renters who are facing eviction.

More than 50,000 households have benefited from the program, with each receiving an average of $8,366 to help with rent, and $1,484 to help with utilities, according to the announcement.

Eligible households can receive up to a year of rental and utility assistance.

Comments / 6

1d ago

Who exactly will be getting this money? I know it’s not the hard working or disabled people of the state but major companies that are in Lamont’s pocket! Sickening at best!! None of these funds ever actually reach those I need!

Melinda Parris
1d ago

Myself being one of the hundred people I know who can afford low income housing and pay a ton of money living at hotels, why can’t the homeless people in Enfield find places to live? Renters want squeaky clean everything making it too hard to rent anywhere. Causing tons of people to decline in health eating out of microwaves, mental illness heightened, self worth diminished, and stress levels through the tiny hotel roof I’m under. We spend $2000 a month for a hotel room plus everything else that goes with life plus bills and double food prices eating unhealthy microwave food. If the hotels don’t switch names of people in the room it’s become musical hotels and motels from all the windsors and into Enfield. We NEED homes and can afford them! We need help as the housing crisis in Enfield is worsening and closing in on a tough winter ahead.

