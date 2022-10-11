Connecticut gets extra $11M for rent and utility assistance program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has allocated an additional $11 million to UniteCT, a rent and utility assistance program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont.

The program helps households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has previously received more than $400 million in federal funds.

“As we all know, the pandemic was tough on everyone, but especially tough for our renters and homeowners,” Seila Mosquera-Bruno, the Connecticut Department of Housing commissioner, said in the written announcement.

Since March 2021, the program has distributed about 80% of that initial funding. With the new allocation, Mosquera-Bruno said UniteCT can help more renters who are facing eviction.

More than 50,000 households have benefited from the program, with each receiving an average of $8,366 to help with rent, and $1,484 to help with utilities, according to the announcement.

Eligible households can receive up to a year of rental and utility assistance.

