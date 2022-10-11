Read full article on original website
Did Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hint at who the next signing could be?
After the Braves continued to lock up their young talent with team-friendly deals, 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley caught up with the architect, Alex Anthopoulos, to discuss what could be next for the team.
Josh Donaldson goes into home run trot, only to be thrown out at first in Yankees' playoff opener
Josh Donaldson’s drive bounced off the very top of the wall, and Oscar Gonzalez relayed the ball back to the infield in the Yankees' playoff opener.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Philadelphia 76ers Waive Former Warriors And Lakers Guard
On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to waive Mac McClung, who recently signed a deal with the team on October 8.
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
Spencer Strider will pitch in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Phillies, but there’s a catch
The Atlanta Braves head on the road for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday with the series tied 1-1. Manager Brian Snitker has yet to name his starting pitcher for the contest but made it very clear NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Spencer Strider will pitch at some point. […] The post Spencer Strider will pitch in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Phillies, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game
MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
Yankees’ Aaron Judge won’t get chance to ‘walk all over us,’ Guardians say
NEW YORK — The Cleveland Guardians took turns gushing over the American League’s new single-season home run leader during Monday’s ALDS workout day at Yankee Stadium. Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge’s 62 homers amazed manager Terry Francona, pitching coach Cal Willis and Game 1 starter Cal Quantrill, among others.
Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series
This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
Braves ticket prices embarrassingly low for NLDS vs. Phillies
Friday’s NLDS Game 3 is a Friday game (time TBD) in Philadelphia and it is the first Phillies home playoff in 11 years, while the Braves are the defending World Series champions.
Cardinals: 5 big free agent targets for St. Louis entering offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals fell short of their goals for 2022, but these free agent additions in the offseason could make them true contenders in 2023. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, the St. Louis Cardinals now enter the offseason with many questions surrounding their roster.
Manny Machado’s 2-word message to David Ortiz after Padres’ win over Dodgers
Fox Sports MLB analyst David Ortiz picked the Los Angeles Dodgers to defeat the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Well, things didn’t exactly go as Ortiz forecasted, as the Padres beat the Dodgers 5-3 to even up the series at a game apiece. And Padres star Manny Machado […] The post Manny Machado’s 2-word message to David Ortiz after Padres’ win over Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers Fans Enjoyed Their Postseason Win By Fighting Each Other
Yankees’ Josh Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out after misjudging a HR and MLB fans dragged him
This could have gone a lot better for Josh Donaldson. On Tuesday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning. With no one out and the bases clear, Donaldson skied a ball out to deep right field that seemed to have home run distance. Unfortunately, the ball hopped off the wall and back into the field for the Guardians to make a play on.
Cardinals Insider Predicts A Potential Big Extension On The Way
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a new era without Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and possibly even Adam Wainwright. Their season came to a screeching halt on Saturday night with their 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Now, the...
Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career
A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
Yordan Alvarez stuns Mariners with walk-off homer in Astros' ALDS win
Yordan Alvarez propelled the Houston Astros to victory in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with a walk-off homer against the Seattle Mariners.
Yankees' Donaldson trots too soon, thrown out on near HR
NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson didn’t run hard. He didn’t answer questions about it, either. The veteran slugger went into a home run trot too soon — and his latest failure to hustle turned into an embarrassing out in the playoffs. Leading off the fifth inning for the New York Yankees in their AL Division Series opener Tuesday night, Donaldson sent an opposite-field drive to right against Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill with the score tied 1-all. Certain the ball would clear the short porch at Yankee Stadium, Donaldson put his head down and slapped hands with first base coach Travis Chapman as he jogged around the bag.
Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit. In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly...
