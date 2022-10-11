Lumberton man killed in family confrontation, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a Lumberton man was killed Tuesday in a domestic incident with a family member, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said.

David Strickland, 53, of Lumberton, was identified as the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details were immediately available.

