Lumberton, NC

Lumberton man killed in family confrontation, deputies say

By Kevin Accettulla
 5 days ago

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a Lumberton man was killed Tuesday in a domestic incident with a family member, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said.

David Strickland, 53, of Lumberton, was identified as the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details were immediately available.

Comments / 17

bear hunt
4d ago

in other news, we have a murder. sorry that's all we can tell you. just feel lucky we told you that much.

Reply(12)
8


WWAY NewsChannel 3

One injured in Chadbourn shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The search is on for a suspect or suspects in a Chadbourn shooting. According to Chadbourn Police Chief Ken Elliot, the shooting happened around 4:25pm Thursday in the 500 block of S. Wilkes St. The shooting victim was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital by private vehicle, and then airlifted to Novant NHRMC.
CHADBOURN, NC
