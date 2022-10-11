ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Washington Examiner

Inflation hotter than expected in September in producer price index

Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, came in a bit hotter than expected at 8.5% for the year ending in September, according to a report Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.7% the month before, but still a bit higher than...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Treasury yields fall slightly as traders await Thursday's CPI report

Treasury yields fell slightly Wednesday as investors absorbed stronger-than-expected September's producer price index inflation figures, and awaited Thursday's CPI report. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. Wholesale prices came in hotter than expected. September's producer price index data, which measures...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Price pressure on gold silver as U.S. bond yields march higher

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to pull away investor demand for the safe-haven metals. The U.S. dollar index remains not far below its recent 20-year high and that’s also an underlying bearish element for the metals markets. December gold was last down $10.70 at $1,675.60 and December silver was down $0.332 at $19.15.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September

(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Close Lower as Global Growth Concerns Persist; Stoxx 600 Down 0.5%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Tuesday as concerns persisted over the global growth outlook and the prospect of more monetary policy tightening from central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed down 0.5%, recovering somewhat from steeper losses earlier in the...
STOCKS
CBS Minnesota

Inflation stayed uncomfortably high in September

Inflation continued to wallop Americans in September, with a key measure of price increases hitting a 40-year high last month, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. Core inflation, which tracks average price increases except for volatile food and energy costs, rose 6.6% over the past 12 months — its highest rate since 1982.
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slide, currencies muted ahead of U.S. inflation data

Emerging market stocks fell 1% on Thursday, their third straight session testing 2020 pandemic-rout lows, while currencies were flat to lower with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data. Oct 13 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell 1% on Thursday, their third straight session testing 2020 pandemic-rout lows, while currencies were flat...
BUSINESS
AFP

Inflation maintains grip on US with new jump in September

Inflation kept its hold on the US economy in September, government data showed Thursday, with a higher-than-expected jump adding to headwinds facing President Joe Biden's Democrats shortly before midterm elections. Thursday's data showed core inflation, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, rose 0.6 percent in September, more than the 0.4 percent projected by analysts.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Swing On Recession Fears As Inflation Data Looms

Most markets fluctuated in Asian trade Tuesday as traders grow increasingly fearful that more big interest rate hikes will tip economies into deep recessions, with the mood also darkened by the worsening Ukraine war and worries over China's outlook. With the focus on inflation, analysts said consumer price index data...
BUSINESS

