ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, MI

3 brothers all playing for GVSU Football this season

By Remi Monaghan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14AH0x_0iV6rPit00

“In the end, you just couldn’t pass this opportunity up,” said Drew Peterson.

Grand Valley football has not one, not two, but all three Peterson brothers on their roster this year.

“I didn’t really think about it to be honest. I thought about it a little with Drew just because we’re close in age, but the best-case scenario happened and all three of us are here,” said Cade Peterson.

Cade is the oldest and plays quarterback. Drew, the middle, a sophomore tight end, and Brett is the youngest, a red-shirt freshman this season.

“It’s pretty special. It reminds me of the days growing up, playing football in the backyard. I really never played with Drew either. I was a freshman, he was a senior. But coming out here with my brothers every day, it’s a sense of home here with my brothers, said Brett Peterson.

The Peterson boys grew up in Northern Michigan. All three now creating their own paths with the Lakers.

“When I first got here people didn’t even know Cade and I were brothers. We kind of kept our lives separate. I didn’t want people thinking I was entitled because of him,” said Drew.

“All three of us have built independent relationships here with different coaches in different ways, and kind of all found out connection here differently, but it worked out,” said Cade.

For Brett, he says there was never pressure from his family to come to Grand Valley, but rather to make this experience his own.

“Obviously people are going to know who I am, but that’s not really the goal of this. Taking care of myself on the field, taking care of myself in the classroom, so that’s a bigger thing than just being related to someone on the team. It’s making your own path and doing the right thing,” said Brett.

There’s nothing but blue and white in the Peterson house. Their parents Michelle and Tim root for the Lakers each week and the guys couldn’t be more grateful.

“They don’t have to worry about anything on a Saturday except coming down here to watching the three of us. I know it means the world to them, and they couldn’t ask for any better, and we couldn’t ask for any better parents and the support that they give us,” said Cade.

Cade and Drew play in games often. And hope to continue making memories now with Brett on the team too.

“The first catch I had last year against Wisconsin-Lacrosse, that was the first action I got in a game and he happened to be out there, and he threw me the ball and I just went up and got it, and that really just happened. So I know our parents were up in the stands, really proud of us, and hopefully we can continue that stuff with Brett as well,” said Drew.

Grand Valley will travel to Big Rapids this Saturday to take on Ferris State in the Anchor/Bone Classic. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WFNT

Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?

People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allendale, MI
Sports
City
Allendale, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Allendale, MI
Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Sports
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Peterson
1240 WJIM

13 Small Towns Named Michigan’s Best Getaways

Travel + Leisure magazine, widely regarded as a premier source for tourism recommendations and information, has named thirteen small Michigan towns among its best getaway destinations. Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Lower Peninsula are both well-represented on the unranked list. Most (but not all) of the entries are along the shores...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.

Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gvsu#American Football
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
95.3 MNC

A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday

A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday. Conservation officers say Douglas Tolle was taking kite surfing lessons on the lake near Washington Park in Michigan City Saturday. The DNR says they aren’t sure what happened, but that Tolle started struggling in the water. By the time other...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
1051thebounce.com

Part of I-96 in Michigan to Close for 10 Days

Fall is here, and usually that means a slowdown in road construction. But, certain sections of I-96 in Michigan aren’t getting a rest from the construction. On one hand, that’s good, because the repairs are needed, but that can mean a big inconvenience for drivers. In fact, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy