LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for the man who robbed the Sunshine Market on Pollard Street. About 1:50 p.m. October 10, 2022, police responded to the store at 200 Pollard Streetl the robber had already left on foot. According to surveillance video, the robber is a black male who was wearing a blue hooded jacket, black and gray stocking cap and surgical mask. He was armed with a handgun.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO