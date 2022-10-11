ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Adult Drug Court coming to Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nelson County is taking the next step to fight drug addiction and incarceration issues locally. The Commonwealth's Attorney’s Office received a $700,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help set up an Adult Drug Court over the next four years. Drug...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

ACPD providing comfort to crime victims with a service dog

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A member of Albemarle County Police Department is a 4-year-old lab named Fiddy. Fiddy comes from Service Dogs of Virginia. Her job at ACPD is to provide comfort to victims of crimes, as well as be a stress reliever. “She helps children that are sexually...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Big Island shooting held without bond

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a shooting of a man near H&H Market in Big Island Monday afternoon is being held without bond. 37-year-old Danelle Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
County
Nelson County, VA
Nelson County, VA
Government
Nelson County, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Government
cbs19news

Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man charged after three stabbed in Bedford County

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Andrew Karnes, 32 of Bedford, was taken into custody Friday after a stabbing along Vistarama Lane that resulted in three victims, all of whom are related to Karnes. The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible stabbing and found all three...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Rutherford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth
WHSV

Waynesboro PD seeks information about shooting

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help with information regarding an early morning shooting. On October 11, 2022, at around 1:37 am, Waynesboro officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. The Waynesboro PD’s preliminary investigation revealed that...
WAYNESBORO, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police release photos in search for market robber

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for the man who robbed the Sunshine Market on Pollard Street. About 1:50 p.m. October 10, 2022, police responded to the store at 200 Pollard Streetl the robber had already left on foot. According to surveillance video, the robber is a black male who was wearing a blue hooded jacket, black and gray stocking cap and surgical mask. He was armed with a handgun.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wakg.com

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents About Scam

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is warning residents about a recent scam affecting residents in Rockingham and Caswell Counties. Reports say that people have been receiving phone calls from a male individual identifying himself as “Lt. Kevin Suthard” from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. The caller...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy