cbs19news
Adult Drug Court coming to Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nelson County is taking the next step to fight drug addiction and incarceration issues locally. The Commonwealth's Attorney’s Office received a $700,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help set up an Adult Drug Court over the next four years. Drug...
WDBJ7.com
ACPD providing comfort to crime victims with a service dog
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A member of Albemarle County Police Department is a 4-year-old lab named Fiddy. Fiddy comes from Service Dogs of Virginia. Her job at ACPD is to provide comfort to victims of crimes, as well as be a stress reliever. “She helps children that are sexually...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Big Island shooting held without bond
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a shooting of a man near H&H Market in Big Island Monday afternoon is being held without bond. 37-year-old Danelle Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in...
wfxrtv.com
Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
cbs19news
Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
WDBJ7.com
UVA Health finding ways to lessen Covid-19 symptoms through ACTIV-6 Trial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is taking part in ACTIV-6, a national drug trial that’s trying to tackle COVID-19 symptoms. Researchers are investigating drugs that have already been approved by the FDA - like the antidepressant Fluvoxamine - to see if they have any benefits to fighting coronavirus.
WDBJ7.com
Man charged after three stabbed in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Andrew Karnes, 32 of Bedford, was taken into custody Friday after a stabbing along Vistarama Lane that resulted in three victims, all of whom are related to Karnes. The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible stabbing and found all three...
WSLS
Woman arrested, charged in connection with Bedford County shooting, authorities say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:30 p.m.:. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has taken one person into custody in connection with the shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. On Monday at 2:44 p.m, authorities said they received a report of a person that had been shot...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Fire Prevention Week Story Time For Safety
Hitachi Energy Expanding 165 Jobs To Halifax Co. Pittsylvania County Bookmobile Takes Books To Communities.
WSET
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
WSLS
Man arrested after stabbing multiple people in Bedford County Friday, authorities say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bedford County last week, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. Last Friday (Oct. 7), deputies went to Vistarama Lane for the report of a possible stabbing, Sheriff Miller said. When they arrived,...
More than $1 million worth of illegal substances, various firearms seized in Greene County drug bust
More than $1 million worth of illegal substances and several firearms were seized in a drug bust carried out by law enforcement agencies and narcotics task forces from multiple jurisdictions in the state last week.
cardinalnews.org
Draft report says gold mine in Buckingham poses ‘serious threat,’ more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Council candidate in Rocky Mount files assault charge against assistant town manager. — The Roanoke Times. Landfill lawsuit legal bills top $1.2 million. — Bristol Herald Courier. Three new I-81 projects in Southwest...
WHSV
Waynesboro PD seeks information about shooting
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help with information regarding an early morning shooting. On October 11, 2022, at around 1:37 am, Waynesboro officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. The Waynesboro PD’s preliminary investigation revealed that...
wvtf.org
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
WHSV
Students feeling uneasy about Mary Baldwin University’s response to Saturday’s bomb threat
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There is a feeling of concern days before Mary Baldwin University’s fall break starts. While MBU has a standard bomb threat protocol, students have different experiences from the incident Saturday morning. Staunton Police responded to a 12:30 a.m. call regarding a threat to the campus...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police release photos in search for market robber
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for the man who robbed the Sunshine Market on Pollard Street. About 1:50 p.m. October 10, 2022, police responded to the store at 200 Pollard Streetl the robber had already left on foot. According to surveillance video, the robber is a black male who was wearing a blue hooded jacket, black and gray stocking cap and surgical mask. He was armed with a handgun.
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24
The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14. The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street. The road is open to thru traffic through Oct....
wakg.com
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents About Scam
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is warning residents about a recent scam affecting residents in Rockingham and Caswell Counties. Reports say that people have been receiving phone calls from a male individual identifying himself as “Lt. Kevin Suthard” from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. The caller...
WSET
'Your hands are tied;' Browns Heating & Air waits weeks for R. Fralin approval to fix unit
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After weeks of waiting, a Lynchburg disabled veteran finally has a working HVAC system, thanks to Browns Heating and Air. The company fixed David Simmon's unit Tuesday morning. They said they wanted to do it sooner, but they couldn't do anything without approval from the apartment management.
