Hawaii State

ACLU challenge of Nevada ballot hand-counting dismissed

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nye County District Court judge dismissed an emergency petition by the ACLU’s Nevada chapter attempting to stop the county from its plan to hand-count votes alongside a machine tabulator starting later this month. The plan was spurred by false claims of election fraud.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Moore, Cox face off over credibility in Maryland debate

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore described Republican Dan Cox as “dangerous” for denying the results of the 2020 presidential election during a debate Wednesday in Maryland’s governor’s race, while Cox said Moore was a “phony” in an hourlong showdown that included frequent attacks on credibility.
MARYLAND STATE
Attorneys: Inmate endured ‘torture’ during execution attempt

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.
ALABAMA STATE
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian. The storm’s ferocious wind and powerful surge...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Early and absentee voting begins across New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Early voting began Tuesday across New Mexico on a limited scale at county clerk’s offices, as election regulators began mailing absentee ballots by request to registered voters. More than a dozen people formed a line to cast ballots outside the Santa Fe County...
ELECTIONS
Noem: No special legislative session for food tax repeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday she would not call a special legislative session to have lawmakers consider repealing the state’s tax on groceries ahead of the November election, despite calls to do so from a handful of Republican lawmakers as well as her Democratic challenger.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
California kidnapping, slaying suspect pleads not guilty

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month pleaded not guilty Thursday. Jesus Salgado allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Board rejects clemency request of Oklahoma death row inmate

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 rejected a request to recommend clemency for death row inmate Richard Stephen Fairchild. The board turned down the request to recommend to Gov. Kevin Stitt that Fairchild be spared for the 1993 beating death of Adam Broomhall, his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, in Del City. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]
OKLAHOMA STATE
Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that he wouldn’t sign a bill creating exceptions for rape and incest if it would keep in place the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions...
WISCONSIN STATE
Millions in federal grants awarded for rural Alaska internet

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — More than $100 million in grants have been announced by the federal government as part of a major effort to close the digital divide in parts of rural Alaska. The projects will improve upon an existing system of internet service that is a series of...
ALASKA STATE
MN DNR responds to deepening drought conditions

With drought expanding and a portion of the state now in extreme drought, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is carefully monitoring the situation and taking steps as outlined in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan. PDF. 43% of Minnesota is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, unchanged from last week. 24% of...
MINNESOTA STATE
First flakes of the season

The first few flurries of the year flew for several communities on Thursday. They’ll continue (mixed with a few raindrops too) for Friday. At times around sunrise, a band of snow descending from the north may just dip far enough into SE Minnesota to produce a faint dusting of accumulation on the ground. At 0.1″, that makes for the first measurable snow of the season should we see it. That’s running well ahead of the the typical first measurable snow by nearly four weeks. Last season, it took another full month before that first coating of white fell.
MINNESOTA STATE

