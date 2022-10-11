Read full article on original website
ACLU challenge of Nevada ballot hand-counting dismissed
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nye County District Court judge dismissed an emergency petition by the ACLU’s Nevada chapter attempting to stop the county from its plan to hand-count votes alongside a machine tabulator starting later this month. The plan was spurred by false claims of election fraud.
Moore, Cox face off over credibility in Maryland debate
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore described Republican Dan Cox as “dangerous” for denying the results of the 2020 presidential election during a debate Wednesday in Maryland’s governor’s race, while Cox said Moore was a “phony” in an hourlong showdown that included frequent attacks on credibility.
Michigan State U. President Samuel Stanley Jr. is resigning, three years after he was hired in wake of Nassar scandal
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State U. President Samuel Stanley Jr. is resigning, three years after he was hired in wake of Nassar scandal. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Attorneys: Inmate endured ‘torture’ during execution attempt
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian. The storm’s ferocious wind and powerful surge...
Early and absentee voting begins across New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Early voting began Tuesday across New Mexico on a limited scale at county clerk’s offices, as election regulators began mailing absentee ballots by request to registered voters. More than a dozen people formed a line to cast ballots outside the Santa Fe County...
Noem: No special legislative session for food tax repeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday she would not call a special legislative session to have lawmakers consider repealing the state’s tax on groceries ahead of the November election, despite calls to do so from a handful of Republican lawmakers as well as her Democratic challenger.
California kidnapping, slaying suspect pleads not guilty
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month pleaded not guilty Thursday. Jesus Salgado allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
Board rejects clemency request of Oklahoma death row inmate
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 rejected a request to recommend clemency for death row inmate Richard Stephen Fairchild. The board turned down the request to recommend to Gov. Kevin Stitt that Fairchild be spared for the 1993 beating death of Adam Broomhall, his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, in Del City. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]
Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that he wouldn’t sign a bill creating exceptions for rape and incest if it would keep in place the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions...
Millions in federal grants awarded for rural Alaska internet
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — More than $100 million in grants have been announced by the federal government as part of a major effort to close the digital divide in parts of rural Alaska. The projects will improve upon an existing system of internet service that is a series of...
MN DNR responds to deepening drought conditions
With drought expanding and a portion of the state now in extreme drought, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is carefully monitoring the situation and taking steps as outlined in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan. PDF. 43% of Minnesota is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, unchanged from last week. 24% of...
First flakes of the season
The first few flurries of the year flew for several communities on Thursday. They’ll continue (mixed with a few raindrops too) for Friday. At times around sunrise, a band of snow descending from the north may just dip far enough into SE Minnesota to produce a faint dusting of accumulation on the ground. At 0.1″, that makes for the first measurable snow of the season should we see it. That’s running well ahead of the the typical first measurable snow by nearly four weeks. Last season, it took another full month before that first coating of white fell.
