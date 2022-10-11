ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read Blake Shelton's Heartfelt Goodbye To 'The Voice'

By Paulette Cohn
 5 days ago
Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC

Season 23 of The Voice was confirmed by NBC today with some shocking news: It will be Blake Shelton’s final time coaching the singing competition. The country artist announced on Tuesday that season 23 will be his farewell season.

As the last original coach remaining on The Voice, Blake's departure will leave Carson Daly, who will continue to host, as the last original cast member on the NBC series.

Blake, who is very much a fan favorite, says he has been wrestling with this decision for a while.

“I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” Blake announced. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Blake then went on to talk about how his time on the NBC singing competition has affected him personally, including the fact that he met Gwen Stefani, who he married in 2021, while they were both coaches on The Voice.

He added, “I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers—the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

To date, Blake is the winningest coach with eight victories under his belt. In addition, according to NBC, he has coached 15 artists whose songs have hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart.

Joining the cowboy for his final season on The Voice will be new coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan and will see the return of Kelly Clarkson, following her season off.

“I am so excited to be back with my Voice family!” Kelly said. “Let’s do this, Team Kelly!”

Season 23 will also see the departure of John Legend, who has been a regular in the big red swivel chairs since joining in 2019’s Season 16. No word on whether John is just taking a break or its his final season as well.

When asked, NBC responded, "The coaches have music careers and other projects outside of The Voice, so the red chairs rotate each season. John Legend will always be part of The Voice family."

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

