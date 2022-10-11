ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley, NE

Dry weather conditions in Nebraska lead to brush fire in Valley

By KMTV Staff
Dry, windy conditions helped kick up a brush fire west of the Pines Country Club near Valley Tuesday afternoon.

Valley Fire says a hot combine started the fire while harvesting beans.

Mostly harvested land burned and the owner of the land says a fire extinguisher on-hand helped get things under control.

“One of the combines, apparently, had a bearing that got hot and it spread it that way. You know through the residue coming out the back,” said Bill Snide.

The call for the fire came around 3:40 p.m.

