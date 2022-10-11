ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Jamie Lee Curtis Joins ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast In A Surprise Appearance At The Reunion

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKyy2_0iV6r9vk00

Jamie Lee Curtis is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for their Season 12 reunion. The Halloween Ends star will make a surprise appearance during Part 1 of the reality television series.

RHOBH OG star Kyle Richards is the link to Curtis as she starred with the OG scream queen in the very first Halloween film. Curtis made an appearance during Season 12 of the show where she promoted her charity My Hand In Yours which raises money for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

In a preview for the first part of the reunion shared by Bravo , Andy Cohen called Curtis an “honorary housewife” to which the actor said, “I’m very honored to be so. [I] had the best — unexpected best — time I’ve ever had and the result was unexpected.”

The Freaky Friday star said she hadn’t conceived the impact RHOBH had before showing up to film with the housewives.

“My appearance was the single biggest day in the history of my charity,” she said.

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Says She’s “Wide Open” For A ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan

Curtis said that she had now rebranded her charity “the CHicest CHildren’s CHarity” in honor of Dorit Kemsley. During Curtis’ appearance on the show, Curtis showcased the different merchandise she was offering to raise funds for the charity. RHOBH editors kept cutting to Kemsley’s reaction as she called each item “the chicest,” which caught on with viewers making it a viral meme.

“Your genuine enthusiasm changed my company,” Curtis told Kemsley during the reunion.

In honor of being the star of the Halloween movie franchise, Curtis gifted all of the RHOBH stars a pumpkin with their faces carved out to celebrate the spooky holiday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion: Part 1 airs Wednesday, October 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo .

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 10

Related
Deadline

Joe Biden Says He Told King Charles That Queen Elizabeth Would “Be With Him Every Step Of The Way”

Joe Biden offered his personal recollections of Queen Elizabeth as “decent, honorable and all about service,” while he said that he consoled King Charles by telling him that “she’s going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment.” Biden gave remarks after signing the official condolence book at Lancaster House in London, one of a series of appearances he made with First Lady Jill Biden in advance of the funeral for the Queen on Monday. “We’ve had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who...
NFL
Deadline

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor James Lastovic Reported Missing In Hawaii

Actor James Lastovic, known for his roles on Days Of Our Lives and Insatiable, among other credits, has been reported missing in Hawaii. His mother, Lucienne Lastovic, revealed on Instagram that Lastovic and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, were vacationing in Kauai and were scheduled to return to Los Angeles on Monday, but never arrived. The two were last heard from Sunday at 1:30 pm Hawaii time, when they texted their hostess, Carrie Flanders, at the Hanalei Bay Resort where they were staying. According to Lucienne Lastovic, they had asked for directions to the cliff diving area at Shipwreck Beach and...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
RadarOnline

Proof Radar Told You First: Teddi Mellencamp Confirms Kathy Hilton's Aspen Meltdown Was Over Michael Jackson Song NOT Conga Line

What conga line? Teddi Mellencamp is contradicting the reasoning behind Kathy Hilton's meltdown in Aspen by laughing off the narrative that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was upset because no one would conga with her, instead confirming what RadarOnline.com already told you — she got into a screaming match over Michael Jackson's song Billie Jean. Addressing the blowout heard around the world — which, somehow, Bravo cameras conveniently missed — Mellencamp scoffed at Sutton Stracke's claim that Kathy lost it over a conga line.The former RHOBH star said she found Sutton's story "interesting," considering she pals with Kathy's sister Kyle...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
RadarOnline

'You Just Looked Shady’: Lisa Rinna Trashed By Fans After Telling Cameraman She Thought He Was A Gang Member In Resurfaced Clip

A years-old clip of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna questioning whether a cameraman was a gang member because he had tattoos has resurfaced as her current feud with Kathy Hilton heats up, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bravo fans have been circulating an undated paparazzi clip of Rinna — at least 10 years old — speaking to a cameraman outside as she exited an event. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Facereality16 (@facereality16) The cameraman — who is...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'

Kathy Hilton has no sympathy left for her sister Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, took to social media to slam the mother-of-four, 53, after popular podcaster Christian Gray Snow expressed concern for Richards.The awkward back-and-forth occurred when executive producer Alex Baskin shared a teaser for the Season 12 reunion episode in which Richards is seen visibly upset, openly crying as she tells Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?""I'm so worried about why Kyle is so upset," the Christian Gray Snow Show...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Andy Cohen
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2

The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Real Housewives#Rhobh#The Children S Hospital
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Page Six

Dr. Wendy Osefo ‘heard whisperings’ of Gizelle’s rumored Peter Thomas romance

Dr. Wendy Osefo never expected any drama to result from her working relationship with Peter Thomas.  But after the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, 38, began planning a Nigerian lounge with the restaurateur, 58, he was romantically linked to her castmate and noted frenemy Gizelle Bryant.  “You know what’s so interesting, I had heard whisperings of it. And so I was just like, ‘What is happening?’” Osefo tells Page Six exclusively, detailing her initial reaction to the gossip.  “But let the record reflect it didn’t come from me,” she asserts. “It wasn’t a me thing.” In the trailer for “RHOP” Season 7, Candiace Dillard...
CELEBRITIES
People

'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Says Being Full-Time Dad to Son Cruz 'Really Saved My Life'

The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed son Cruz in April 2021 Jax Taylor can't believe how much fatherhood has changed his life. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, recently appeared on Dear Media's Scheananigans With Scheana Shay where he talked about how he went from being "a partier" to being a devoted father to son Cruz Michael, whom he shares with wife Brittany Cartwright, 33. "I was not into this whole life I'm having now," Taylor said of himself before marriage and his son's birth. "If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Deadline

131K+
Followers
37K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy