Family Relationships

Moses the great
3d ago

Why do parents feel it’s their right to foist their kids on relatives without any agreement? Just because they don’t have kids doesn’t mean they don’t have other obligations or that they want yours!

sweet dreams
3d ago

good for you. I would have did the same. thing myself after I called DSS for her abandoning her children with you without your promission.

Puppyluv
3d ago

This article talks about the child free wedding. The issue is the mother dumps her kids in her sister even when the sister said no. If you had the kids they are your responsibility. If someone agrees to babysit that is fine but don't dump your kids on someone who has said no.

Related
Elle Silver

Woman Dumps Dinner on Floor After Boyfriend Calls Her Slur and Tries to Excuse It as a TikTok Trend

A young woman recently took to Reddit about dumping her boyfriend's dinner on the floor after he called her a gendered slur and then tried to excuse it as just a TikTok trend. The woman relates in her post: "I made pasta and a chunky sauce with meatballs and veggies. I told him dinner was ready and he goes 'what's for dinner tonight, B*TCH'... With like a lot of emphasis on the last word."
Abby Joseph

Sister-In-Law Wears a White Dress to the Wedding, so the Bride’s Best Friend “Tripped” and Spilled Red Wine on Her

Weddings are notoriously filled with etiquette landmines, and guests often go to great lengths to avoid offending the bride and groom. One of the most common taboos is wearing all white, which is traditionally reserved for the bride. While the reasoning behind this rule is unclear, it is generally accepted that white is a symbol of purity and should not be usurped by wedding guests.
