SUNY economics professor talks potential impacts of rising inflation
Fred Floss, professor of economics and finance at SUNY Buffalo State, says people have to be careful about looking at the seasonally adjusted data over the past year or two because the normal trends aren't holding. He says the actual inflation numbers are a little bit less than what the...
Kaleida Health, unions ratify 3-year contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health and the two unions representing more than 6,300 workers have approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement. The deal was reached just over a week ago, avoiding a potential strike. It covers members from both CWA Local 1168 and 1199SEIU. In the agreement, 74% of...
Conference in Buffalo examines food inequity in Western NY and beyond
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Leaders, investors and scholars are looking at ways to end food inequity in not only Western New York, but also across the country. That was on full display at the first American Food Equity Conference held in Buffalo on Wednesday. It was spurred by the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue, which exposed the food desert in East Buffalo.
