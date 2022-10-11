ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Lincoln's Robinson decommits from UCLA, headed to Georgia instead

By Don Norcross
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Goodbye, Bruins. Hello, Bulldogs.

Lincoln High running back Roderick Robinson II said Tuesday that he has flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia. Robinson changed his commitment after visiting Athens, Ga., last weekend to see the Bulldogs beat Auburn 42-10.

“I felt a personal connection with all the coaches and staff,” said Robinson, who plans to major in kinesiology. “I can earn one of the best degrees in the country and at the same time play for one of the best teams in the country.”

Georgia is the reigning national football champion and ranked No. 1.

Robinson, who grew up in South Carolina, was the most highly recruited senior football player in the San Diego Section. While he committed to UCLA before the season started, it was thought to be a soft commitment because he planned to visit other schools.

He visited Texas A&M and Georgia during the season.

Lincoln is 7-1, ranked second in the section and Robinson is a big reason why. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound back leads the state in rushing with 1,657 yards, averaging 13.2 yards per carry. He has scored 26 touchdowns, two of them receiving.

The rating service 247sports ranks Robinson the 15 th best running back in the nation and the 18 th best player in California.

While Robinson is a physical back, he’s also blessed with quick feet that enable him to make sharp, cut-back moves.

“He’s a physical back who can run,” said Lincoln head coach David Dunn. “He’s definitely an SEC back. He’s got that Cali swag. California backs, they’re quick, they’re elusive. They’ll throw a move on you so quick. He’s got that shiftiness to him.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

