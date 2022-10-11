ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alphonso Davies to miss Bayern's Champions League match

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Canada star Alphonso Davies will not dress for Bayern Munich’s Champions League Group match on Wednesday night at the Czech Republic's Viktoria Plzen after sustaining a cranial bruise at Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

Davies was hurt in the 45th minute during a challenge with Jude Bellingham for the ball. The English midfielder, using his body to shield the ball from Davies, knocked the ball into the air with his right foot, looking to pivot and knock it away from the Bayern fullback. Davies got his head to the ball first and Bellingham’s boot connected with his face.

Davis received treatment and looked unsteady as he was helped off the field. He did not see further action.

Canada will be in its first World Cup since 1986 and plays Belgium, Croatia and Morocco in the group stage next month.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

