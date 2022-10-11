ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Oahu, Kauai under flood advisories as storms arrive

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17IgyO_0iV6q5ID00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 4:45 p.m. Tuesday with heavy rain reported over central and windward areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Waikane, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kaneohe, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Kaaawa, Maunawili, Kaneohe Marine Base, Manoa, Waikele, Mililani, Kailua and Waipahu.

A flood advisory is also in effect for Kauai until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

At around 1 p.m., the National Weather Service reported heavy rain over Kauai. The heaviest storms are near Wailua and Kapaa. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.

NWS says to expect more heavy rain during the next several hours across the state.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Kalaheo, Kekaha, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Lawai, Omao, Kokee State Park, Wailua Homesteads, Hanalei, Hanapepe, Wainiha, Na Pali State Park, Koloa, Haena and Wailua.

Across the islands, some showers may be thunderstorms through Thursday. Drier and more stable weather returns on Friday into the weekend.

Comments / 4

Related
KHON2

65 earthquakes at Mauna Loa in the past 24 hours

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Earthquake activity continues to increase at Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano. We talk to experts about what could happen next. The latest daily report about Mauna loa reveals there were 65 earthquakes in the past 24 hours. Mauna Loa is not erupting, and experts said an eruption is not imminent. […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wailua Homesteads, HI
City
Mililani, HI
City
Kilauea, HI
City
Lihue, HI
City
Kaneohe, HI
City
Hanapepe, HI
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Hanalei, HI
City
Halawa, HI
City
Princeville, HI
County
Honolulu County, HI
City
Pearl City, HI
City
Waipahu, HI
County
Kauai County, HI
City
Kailua, HI
KITV.com

City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in Kailua, which has been an ongoing concern among members of the area's neighborhood board. The group's chair, longtime Kailua resident Bill Hicks, said he has seen...
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Pediatric ICUs overflowing on Oahu due to respiratory virus

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gavin Silva arrived at Kapiolani Medical Center to find a line ahead of him at the ER. Several others were waiting for hours so their children, experiencing similar symptoms, could be seen. "My kids are coughing. And they have runny nose. And, you know, it sounded out...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Kokee State Park#Wailua
KHON2

Gas line struck, road closures in place in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The makai-bound lanes on Waiakamilo Road are currently closed near Hart Street. According to Hawaii Gas, a contractor struck a gas line in the area at around 12:15 p.m. Crews arrived on site to isolate the leak and are now making repair work. Hawaii Gas said repairs should take about three to […]
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KITV.com

Assaggio in Kailua goes up in flames, manager says closure is temporary

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Assaggio, a popular Italian restaurant in Kailua went up in flames early Monday morning. Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 AM and sent out 22 firefighters. It was fully extinguished in less than two hours. “I’m still in shock. This restaurant...
KAILUA, HI
Outsider.com

Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven

A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Repairs underway after contractor ruptures gas line triggering evacuations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs are underway after a gas leak triggered evacuations for Kalihi businesses Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 1 p.m. after reports of gas smells along Waiakamilo Road. Officials said city contractors ruptured a gas line along Waiakamilo adjacent to Hart Industrial. Authorities have closed down makai...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy