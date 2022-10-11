ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

Belleview man arrested after being accused of construction site theft

A 54-year-old Belleview man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing from a posted construction site. On Tuesday, October 11, an MCSO deputy responded to the 3600 block of SE 138th Street in Summerfield and observed a bicycle equipped with a wagon that was parked on two properties. The deputy noted in the MCSO report that both properties were posted construction sites.
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

Levy County shooting

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County. Levy County sheriff’s office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of county road 318 and NE 212th court. A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
Alachua County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Former executive director of nonprofit arrested for fraud and grand theft in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Lea Michelle Rhoden was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 on four felony charges involving fraud and theft of funds from a local nonprofit organization. The arrest came as the result of an investigation by Baker County Sheriff’s Office detectives that focused on Rhoden’s inappropriate spending during her five years as executive director of the Baker Prevention Coalition, Inc.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for hitting 88-year-old mother

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jacqueline Wimberly Bivens, 59, was arrested last night after a caregiver said she hit her 88-year-old mother several times. A woman who is employed as a caregiver for the victim, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, called law enforcement to report an incident on September 26. The caller said she entered the home and called out but received no response. She said that after she set down her belongings, she heard cries and yells for help from the back of the house and then heard a slapping sound. She said she opened the door to the victim’s bedroom and saw Bivens hit the victim’s arm with an open hand. Another relative was also present, reportedly holding the victim’s arms over her head and keeping her pinned to the bed. The two women were in the process of bathing the victim.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Gregory Davis#Grand Jury#Violent Crime#Sheriff
WCJB

One person in Levy County is in critical condition after being shot

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County. Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of CR 318 and NE 212th Ct. A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle and...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocala-news.com

Ocala man accused of choking woman after argument turns physical

A 34-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of choking a woman during an argument that became physical. On Saturday, October 8, an MCSO deputy responded to a Marion County residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Alvin Kristopher Tuggerson who stated that the victim bit him on the hand and wrist during a physical altercation.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City shooting injures two

Two males were shot in Lake City on Saturday night in a gunfire incident that spanned three blocks along SE Avalon Avenue. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were dispatched at 6:23 p.m. to SE Dade Street to the report of gunshots. While en route to the scene, officers were advised by LCPD communications officers that two persons shot were being transported by private vehicle to the hospital. Some officers diverted to the hospital to meet the victims while other officers continued to the shooting scene.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD investigates multiple shootings

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is investigating six gunfire incidents that occurred over the past week. According to a GPD release sent Monday afternoon, two people were injured and four of the six incidents were reportedly drive-by shootings that are possibly related. On Oct. 4, at 12:08 am., multiple officers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

6 shootings in 6 days in Gainesville

According to the Gainesville Police Department's (GPD) Facebook, they reported that six shooting occurred within six days. GPD says that four out of the six shootings were drive-by shootings. They believe that they could be possibly related. One incident occurred just three days ago at a Circle K where someone...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy