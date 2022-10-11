ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

local21news.com

Shippensburg University students unveil 'first-of-it's-kind' voting data map

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A group of Shippensburg University Honors students has created a “first-of-its-kind” voting data map that shows changes in voting patterns over time. The Shippensburg University Pennsylvania Elections Research (SUPER) map includes statistics on voter registration, partisan turnout, and electoral wins for each...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Monica Leigh French

Doug Mastriano & the State of Christian Nationalism

What is Christian Nationalism and how has it affected this candidate for the Governor of Pennsylvania?. Pennsylvania has two very important political races coming up in November of 2022. One is a race between Democrat and Lt. Governor, John Fetterman and former daytime TV star, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican from New Jersey (he moved in with his mother-in-law in PA to run for office) for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Democrats working to turn state House of Representatives blue

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Midterm elections are usually tough for the president's party, and that would be the Democrats this year.But Pennsylvania Democrats think they could turn the state House of Representatives blue. If it happens, it could be a rare state chamber flip in a year that a lot of observers think will be pretty good for Republicans. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said one thing is the best hope for down-ballot Democrats."Two words: Doug and Mastriano. There is a belief that if Mastriano is seen as too far to the right and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Ticket-splitting voters could decide races in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — Split-ticket voting isn’t foreign to Pennsylvania voters, who recently elected statewide officials of opposite parties on the same ballot in 2020. Recent polls show this could be the case once again in November. “It seems that moderate Republicans are, in some cases, seem to be sticking...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bay Journal

Can the American marten make a comeback in Pennsylvania?

The American marten, a furry cat-size predator and symbol of wilderness that has long been gone from Pennsylvania’s deep forests, may return. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given staff the green light to prepare a reintroduction and management plan as the first step to repopulating the big woods in the northern part of the state with the member of the weasel family. A vote by game commissioners to proceed with the release of martens into state forest and game lands may occur in September 2023.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: 10 Best Places to Retire

Pennsylvania has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges among the most deteriorated in the United States, according to a new report

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A report released Wednesday by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, found that Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges are among some of the most deteriorated in the country. The report, "Rural Connections: Examining the Safety, Connectivity, Condition and Funding Needs of America’s Rural Roads & Bridges,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

How a psychic started Pennsylvania’s strangest treasure hunt

This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s PA Local newsletter, a fresh, positive look at the incredible people, beautiful places, and delicious food Pennsylvania has to offer. Sign up for free. Harrisburg, Pa. — The most uncomfortable questions to ask Dennis Parada — the Pennsylvania man who’s spent years fighting the FBI over a suspected trove of Civil War gold he says the agency stole right out from under his nose — are also the most obvious ones. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
PennLive.com

Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1

October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Forecasting peak foliage in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — At an elevation of more than 2,000 feet, Pine Hill Vista is one of the tallest points you can get to in the southern part of Lackawanna County. Located in the Pinchot State Forest, you can see as far north as Elk Mountain and as far south past Interstate 80 on a clear day.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

