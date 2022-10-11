Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos have been the longest pair of hosts ever on any ABC, CBS, and NBC morning show. They have been hosting together for 13 years. You probably remember that a few others also hosted morning news shows for a long time. Yes, they had long tenures, but all of them had more than one partner over the years. Those with long tenures include Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel, Joan Lunden, Matt Lauer, and Charles Gibson. What makes the situation with Robin and George different is that they have been co-anchors together for 13 years, much longer than any of the others.

5 DAYS AGO