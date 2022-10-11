Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
SC candidates for lieutenant governor debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Two of the candidates every South Carolinian will see on their ballot squared off Tuesday – less than a month before Election Day. Current Republican Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and Democrat Tally Parham Casey debated tonight in Columbia – making their cases to earn your vote.
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Pick Cunningham to be South Carolina’s next governor
What we like about former Congressman Joe Cunningham’s race to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent is how the Charleston resident focuses on South Carolina issues, not the mess that goes on in Washington. While the incumbent fills the airwaves with garbage about Washington, it’s important to remember that South...
The Post and Courier
Gov. Henry McMaster preaches 'common sense' at Chamber luncheon
Gov. Henry McMaster's amusing yarns and folksy demeanor captured the attention of a varied mix of local public officials and members of the surrounding business community at the Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce's Oct. 11 Legislative Luncheon at the Summerville Country Club Pavilion. "Common sense" was the governor's go-to term...
WIS-TV
McMaster signs executive order for electric vehicle infrastructure roll-out in SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order to coordinate the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure roll-out. The governor said the executive order prioritizes the state’s efforts to recruit electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina by training the state’s workforce to be prepared for the jobs related to the industry and establishing a “one-stop-shop” at the South Carolina Department of Commerce for businesses interested in investing in the state.
Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Republicans look to flip eastern N.C. seat being vacated by Butterfield
It can be hard to keep up with Don Davis as he power walks and even runs through the streets of Wilson, N.C. Davis, a minister and Democrat running for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is canvassing with potential voters. With a limited social media presence, the six-term state...
SC hemp farmer accuses SLED, SC Attorney General, SC AG Department of conspiracy in 2019 farm raid
Pendarvis Farms is headquartered just off Main Street in Harleyville, a town of 677 people. Mostly families with multi-generational roots dating back to the early 1900s.
Iowa residents to vote on adding gun rights amendment to state constitution
Iowa would have some of the most extensive gun rights guarantees in the nation under a constitutional amendment for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Why it matters: A "yes" vote would mean all gun restrictions under the Iowa amendment would be subject to "strict scrutiny," the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.
WMBF
Printing company reveals Horry County absentee ballot mistake ‘was an extremely rare error’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Elections Commission (SEC) sent its findings into the absentee ballot error to Horry County leaders. The Horry County Council voted in favor of asking the SEC, the State Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Legislature to investigate why 1,377 Democratic absentee ballots were sent to Republican voters before the runoff election.
WIS-TV
My Take: The 2023 African American History Calendar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Education has unveiled the honorees for this year’s African American History Calendar. This year one of WIS’ own, Judi Gatson was included on the calendar. The calendar allows us to share the stories of the South Carolinians who inspire and motivate others to make the Palmetto State a great place to work, live and learn.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor Reynolds, don't become Donald Trump
Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for four years in Alden and seven years in Cherokee, then represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Anyone who watches television has seen...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise
"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
Your guide to the 2022 midterm election in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midterm Election Day is almost here! Voters across the state will make decisions for many key races, including for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and even two proposed state constitutional amendment. And there are also plenty of local races for school board, county council, and local ballot referendums.
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
my40.tv
Senate candidate Cheri Beasley plans return to western NC during 'Get out the Vote' tour
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As election day quickly approaches, U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley plans to launch a statewide tour across North Carolina, including stops in the mountains. Beasley's "For the People" Get out the Vote tour will include public forums in Asheville, Lumberton and Elizabeth City, a press...
WIS-TV
Former Richland One Procurement Manager arrested in P-card investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SLED agents arrested a former procurement manager from the Richland One school district in an investigation into P-cards. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Travis Antonio Braddy is indicted on twelve counts by the South Carolina Grand Jury. The indictments allege Braddy abused school resources and used his position to use school funds for personal use. In total, the indictments say $23,171.41 in public funds were misused.
abccolumbia.com
INTERSTATE IMPROVEMENT: Governor, lawmakers and other officials celebrate new widening of I-26 project
RIDGEVILLE, SC (WOLO) — Fix I-26. State officials say this is something they have heard from South Carolina residents for many years. Tuesday morning, a step towards improving the state’s interstate system celebrated a groundbreaking. “We’re booming. We had a budget surplus this year,” said Gov. Henry McMaster....
coladaily.com
Former Richland One Procurement Manager arrested, allegedly embezzled 23K
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that agents with the SC Law Enforcement Division arrested former Richland County School District One (RCSD1) Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy. The arrest follows a 12-count indictment issued by the SC State Grand jury. The indictments generally allege Braddy abused his position and spent school funds for personal use, including through misuse of RCSD1 purchasing cards (P-cards).
Almost $1 billion coming to SC from federal Infrastructure Law to improve roads, bridges across the state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost $1 billion has been released to the state of South Carolina by the US Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) so the state might modernize critical infrastructure. A total of $979.01 million will aid in funding 12 formula programs in the state, covering construction,...
WIS-TV
South Carolina communities receiving over $6 million in rural healthcare grant funding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is awarding millions of dollars in grant funding to improve rural healthcare. In total, the department is providing $110 million to 208 organizations across 43 states. The funds are estimated to help over 5 million people. South Carolina’s rural communities are set to receive over $6 million in funding.
