TV Q&A: Did KDKA-TV's Royce Jones play for the Steelers?
Q: Someone told me Royce Jones on KDKA-TV once played for the Steelers. I don’t believe them. Is this a fact?. Rob: I was 99.999% sure Jones never played for the Steelers, but I sent him Ralph’s question, received by voicemail, so I could call Ralph to confirm his question was sincere, just to close the loop. And Jones responded in good humor.
Fox News crushes MSNBC, CNN to finish with cable’s largest audience for 40th straight week
Fox News Channel averaged 1.5 million total day viewers from October 3-9, finishing as the most-watched basic cable network for the 40th straight week.
Week of Oct. 3 Cable Ranker: Fox News Marks 40 Weeks at No. 1 in Total Day; ESPN Expands Primetime Lead Thanks to MLB Playoffs
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fox News has now spent 40 consecutive weeks as the most-watched on all of basic cable (not just cable news) in the 24-hour daypart—and 86 consecutive weeks as the most-watched cable news network.
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
Natalie Morales Joins CBS News
Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
Week of Sept. 26 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News, ESPN Split First Place in Ratings
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Cable news attracted more adults 25-54 than usual last week, with the growth likely driven by interest in breaking news information about Hurricane Ian and its lethal path across the southeast. CNN, MSNBC and Fox News saw growth in the primetime demo relative to the previous week.
How To Watch Sunday Night Football Live in 2022 Without Cable
With the 2022/2023 NFL season in full effect, Sunday Night Football is back once again. Although prime time matchups haven’t
Washington Commanders Fans Send Clear Message To Team's Front Office
The Washington Commanders are squaring off with the Chicago Bears tonight on Thursday Night Football. Despite the game being played in Chicago, fans of the 1-4 Commanders continue to show up to games - although not exactly in the way you might expect. "#WashingtonCommanders fans pull up to to ...
Week of Oct. 3 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Marks 3 Consecutive Weeks at No. 1 in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. It’s the third week of the 2022-23 broadcast season, and ABC’s Good Morning America has managed to remain the top morning news show for the third straight week in both total viewers and adults 25-54. This is the first time in eight years that GMA has managed to achieve this feat.
‘Fire Country’ draws television season’s largest premiere audience
The CBS drama “Fire Country” drew the largest audience among the 11 premieres for the 2022-23 prime-time television season, while the premiere of the ABC newspaper drama “Alaska Daily” also finished first in its time slot, according to live-plus-same-day figures released by Nielsen Tuesday. “Fire Country”...
Property Owner Loses Round in Court in Spat Over Mansion Lease to NBA Star
A homeowner who sued James Harden over a contractual dispute related to a Beverly Hills mansion the NBA star leased in 2019 lost a round in court Thursday when a judge ruled that the Philadelphia 76ers guard was not properly served with the summons.
Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are the longest pair of hosts on any of the morning news shows
Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos have been the longest pair of hosts ever on any ABC, CBS, and NBC morning show. They have been hosting together for 13 years. You probably remember that a few others also hosted morning news shows for a long time. Yes, they had long tenures, but all of them had more than one partner over the years. Those with long tenures include Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel, Joan Lunden, Matt Lauer, and Charles Gibson. What makes the situation with Robin and George different is that they have been co-anchors together for 13 years, much longer than any of the others.
