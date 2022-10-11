Read full article on original website
Hawaii police investigating homicide after finding body with gunshot wound in Puna home
Oct. 15—Hawaii police are investigating a homicide after finding a decomposed body with a gunshot wound to the head in a Puna home. On Tuesday at around 1 :30 p.m., Puna patrol officers with the Hawaii Police Department responded to an off-grid residence on Lehua Street in Mountain View after an acquaintance of the victim conducted a welfare check. The acquaintance discovered a "foul odor " coming from within the residence.
Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County seeks info on theft of two Polaris RZRs and trailer
DEERFIELD TWP. — Police are seeking information about the theft of two off-road vehicles and a trailer from a location near Deerfield. The two Polaris RZR sport side-by-side vehicles and a trailer were stolen at about 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, from 3661 Rodesiler Highway in Deerfield Township. A white, 4-wheel drive, full-size, single-cab, 1990s-model Chevrolet pickup with attached vanity plate of 738 on the front bumper fled southbound. The pickup had a dent near the gas cap on its driver’s side.
Fatal dirt bike crash in Aberdeen under investigation
ABERDEEN − A man riding a dirt bike Friday night died after he was hit by a driver in an SUV, authorities said. Clifford Walton, 40, of the Cliffwood Beach section of the township, was riding a Kawasaki dirt bike near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street about 6 p.m. when he collided with a 34-year-old man from Aberdeen who was driving a Jeep Cherokee, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said Saturday.
