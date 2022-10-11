DEERFIELD TWP. — Police are seeking information about the theft of two off-road vehicles and a trailer from a location near Deerfield. The two Polaris RZR sport side-by-side vehicles and a trailer were stolen at about 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, from 3661 Rodesiler Highway in Deerfield Township. A white, 4-wheel drive, full-size, single-cab, 1990s-model Chevrolet pickup with attached vanity plate of 738 on the front bumper fled southbound. The pickup had a dent near the gas cap on its driver’s side.

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO